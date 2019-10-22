MESABI DAILY NEWS
MOUNTAIN IRON — The No. 3 seeded Cherry Tigers football team took care of business on Tuesday night, shutting out No. 6 seed Ely 44-0 to advance to face Silver Bay on Saturday.
The Tigers raced out to a 22-0 halftime lead, while holding the Timberwolves to just one first down in the half.
“I like what we did on both sides of the ball,” Cherry head coach Jason Marsh said. “We did things that we have been working on.”
Cherry opend up their scoring in the first quarter when quarterback Justin Caple ran oit in from three yards out to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead.
Caple added the 2-point conversion to make it a 8-0 contest.
The first period came to an end with the Tigers driving deep in Ely territory.
The second quarter started and Cherry had the ball 4th and 3 on the Ely 3 yard line.
The Timberwolves defense stepped up and stopped Caple at the line of scrimmage to take over 1st and 10 at their own three yard line.
The Tigers defense shut the Ely offense down and forced them to punt.
The short punt went out of bounds at the 28 yard line where the Tigers took over.
Caple didn’t waste any time moving his squad and he then ran it in from 3 yards out to make it a 14-0.
He ran in the two point conversion to make it a 16-0 game.
Caple wasn’t finished hitting pay dirt quite yet.
The Tiger defense stopped the Ely offense on their next possession and had the ball 4th and goal at the Ely 5 yard line, where Caple ran it in to make it 22-0.
The 2-point conversion pass failed.
The half ran out with Cherry leading 22-0.
Ely was only able to get one first down against the tough Cherry defense, while the Tigers collected 180 yards on the ground on 35 carries.
“Like I said, I was very happy with the way we played on both sides of the ball,” Marsh said. “That was how we wanted to play.”
The Tigers didn’t waste any time getting on the board in the second half.
The Tigers started 1st and 10 at midfield and Beau Barry ended up running it in to the endzone from 12 yards out to make it a 28-0 game.
Kloss ran in the two point conversion.
The Timberwolves were able to pick up a first down when Jason Kerntz ran the ball past the marker.
After not moving the ball the Timberwolves were forced to punt.
The punt was blocked, and recovered by Nathan Linder on the Ely 22 yard line.
Two plays later, Austin Michaels ran it in from 19 yards out to make it a 36-0 game.
Caple ran in the two point conversion.
The Tigers picked up one more touchdown in the fourth quarter when Kloss ran it in from 5 yards out to make it 44-0.
Next up for the Tigers will be No. 2 seeded Silver Bay, at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“I really figured that we would end up playing Silver Bay,” Marsh said. “We will have to be ready to play our game and do what we have to do to win.”
EHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
CHS 8 14 16 6 — 44
First Quarter
CHS — Justin Caple 3 yard run (Caple run)
Second Quarter
CHS — Caple 3 yard run (Caple run)
CHS — Caple 5 yard run (Run failed)
Third Quarter
CHS — Beau Barry 12 yard run (Matthew Kloss run)
CHS — Austin Michaels 19 yard run (Caple run)
Fourth Quarter
CHS — Kloss 5 yard run (Run failed)
Section 7AAAA
Chisago Lakes 49
Hibbing 13
LINDSTROM — The Bluejackets fell behind 23-0 in the first quarter, and the Wildcats cruised to the 49-13 victory in a Section 7AAAA first-round contest Tuesday.
Dominic Marchetti and Travis Erickson scored Hibbing’s touchdowns.
Section 7 9-Man
Silver Bay 42,
Northeast Range 8
ESKO — Bralyn Lislegard rushed for 155 yards and senior Brody Anderson punched it in from one yard out, but it wasn’t quite enough as No. 2-seeded Silver Bay topped Northeast Range, 42-8, in Section 7 9-Man playoff action.
Section 7A
Carlton-Wrenshall 33,
North Woods 18
COOK — No. 5-seeded Carlton-Wrenshall stepped into 11-man football for the first time Tuesday and came away with a 33-18 victory over No. 4-seeded North Woods.
While the Raptors came into the contest at 8-0, the 3-5 Grizzlies played them tough and trailed just 20-18 early in the fourth quarter, said head coach John Jirik.
The Grizzlies trailed 7-6 after the first after TJ Chiabotti ran it in from 12 yards out. Chiabotti had 19 carries for 106 yards and three touchdowns on the cold, wet and soggy field.
