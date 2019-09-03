Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — When push came to shove, the Cherry High School volleyball team was showed more mental toughness than Chisholm
The Tigers found themselves behind in every game to the Bluestreaks, but somehow, some way, they were able to rally for a 3-0, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 victory over Chisholm Tuesday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Whether it was game one, game two or game three, Cherry, which was playing its first game of the season, found itself down, but they were able to battle back each and every time.
“My girls fought back in every-single game,” Cherry coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “We down in every-single game, and they fought back with their hearts. They wanted it, so they took it.”
The Bluestreaks, on the other hand, weren’t able to close out any of those games.
“There were some very close games,” Pioske said. “We seemed to have outplayed them in the beginning of all three games, and we thought we had it.”
The biggest obstacle, according to Pioske, was Kaelyn Kudis.
“They would get Kudis back on the line serving, and it was more of a mental error on our part,” Pioske said. “We let it get to us, thinking how good of a player she is. We couldn’t pass the ball. They would get a big run when she was back there.
“That hurt us. We had a lot of offensive errors that let them back into the games, too. There’s some things we need to keep working on.”
Chisholm’s biggest lead was in game three, 18-12, but once again, the Bluestreaks couldn’t hold on to send the match into a fourth set.
“The mental aspect of the game is what they’re thinking as a team and individually,” Pioske said. “It’s one thing we do struggle on. We have some girls that let too much get into their heads.
“When they don’t play well, they think they’re not a good player. They actually end up doing worse than turning it around the other way, and playing better. That’s what we did tonight. We had some girls that mentally dropped.”
Not the Tigers. They stayed strong through that adversity, and Adkisson liked they way her team battled back in game three.
“They got themselves back into the game,” Adkisson said. “It’s all about attitude. They have amazing attitudes and work ethic, but it was a rough first game. We have a lot to work on. Hopefully, we got a lot of the jitters out.
“Chisholm does have a good team this year. Abby (Thompson) takes charge up there, but our serves helped a lot. We missed a lot, but when we got them in they were good. A lot of ace serves.”
Thompson finished with 10 kills, one block and six digs. Jordan Temple had 22 assists, two kills and six digs. Kaija Gams had two kills and eight digs.
Kudis finished with 11 kills and eight aces. Katie Peterson had four kills and five blocks. Oryann Trucano had four kills, as did Jessa Schroetter. Lauren Staples had 28 assists.
Girls Soccer
Hibbing/Chisholm 2
Esko 1
ESKO — Ayva Burkes scored twice in the second half, and the Bluejackets held on to get their first victory of the season Tuesday on the road.
After a scoreless first half, Burkes tallied during the 45th minute, then she scored again during the 56th minute.
“She’s so offensive minded,”
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Brittany Lindstrom said. “Her only goal is to score. It’s great to have that hunger on the offensive end. That’s something we need to build on.
“Her speed comes up clutch wherever we put her. She played some defense today, too. She holds her own wherever we put her.”
Kristy DeMuth scored for the Esko during the 75th minute.
Bluejacket goalkeeper Nora Petrich had 25 saves. Orie Randall stopped 10 shots for Esko.
HC 0 2 — 2
EHS 0 1 — 1
First Half — No scoring.
Second Half — 1. HC, Ayva Burkes, 45th; 2. HC, Burkes, 56th; 3. E, Kristy DeMuth, 75th.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Nora Petrich 25; Esko, Orie Randall 10.
Girls Swimming
Mesabi East 59
Chisholm 30
CHISHOLM — The Giants won nine of the 11 events en route to the victory over the Bluestreaks on the road Tuesday.
Chisholm got wins from Courtney Anderson in the 100 breaststroke, and Tresa Baumgard, Ava Baumgard, Sofie Anderson and Clara Nelson in the 400 freestyle relay.
Emma Williams had two wins for Mesabi East, taking the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Mesabi East 59, Chisholm 30
160 medley relay — 1. Measbi East (Hannah Nygaard, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Adrianna Sheets), 1:39.94; 2. Chisholm (Clara Nelson, Courtney Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 1:41.11; 3. Mesabi East (Kailey Fossell, Hannah Mattson, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Hannah Baker), 1:41.45.
200 freestyle — 1. Grace Brunfelt, ME, 2:08.33; 2. Lauren Beyer, ME, 2:24.93; 3. Nelson, C, 2:41.52.
160 individual medley — 1. Skelton, ME, 1:56.78; 2. Nelson, C, 2:11.89; 3. Sheets, ME, 2:12.91.
60 freestyle — 1. Nygaard, ME, 31.88; 2. Meyer, ME, 34.31; 3. Baumgard, C, 34.75.
100 butterfly — 1. Mattson, ME, 1:09.53; 2. Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:11.33; 3. Jordan, C, 1:14.84.
100 freestyle — 1. Emma Williams, ME, 1:01.57; 2. Courtney Anderson, C, 1:07.21; 3. Makenzie Little, ME, 1:18.12.
500 freestyle — 1. Hannah Williams, ME, 6:01.16; 2. Rhys Ceglar, ME, 6:44.78; 3. Mya Pessenda, C, 7:14.77.
160 freestyle relay — 1. Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Sheets, Brunfelt, Skelton), 1:25.19; 2. Chisholm (Baumgard, Sofie Anderson, Courtney Anderson, Jordan), 1:30.53; 3. Mesabi East (Emily Blaker, Fossell, Little, Allie Mitchell), 1:38.90.
100 backstroke — 1. Emma Williams, ME, 1:05.65; 2. Siri Hakala, ME, 1:11.25; 3. Nelson, C, 1:17.21.
100 breaststroke — 1. Courtney Anderson, C, 1:24.26; 2. Sofie Anderson, C, 1:28.21.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Chisholm (Baumgard, Ava Baumgard, Sofie Anderson, Nelson), 4:39.87.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.