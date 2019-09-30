AURORA — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat Mesabi East Area 4-3 in double overtime Monday.

The Bluejackets fell behind 3-0 to the Giants, then got got goals from Hunter Carpenter, Ulrich Mvogo and Alex Chacich to send it into overtime

In the extra session, Chacich scored with two seconds remaining to give Hibbing/Chisholm the win.

Bluejacket goalkeeper Payton Forer had 11 saves.

