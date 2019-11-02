HIBBING — Hunter Carpenter gets to extend his soccer season with one more game.
The Hibbing High School senior will be participating in the St. Luke’s High School All-Star Soccer game, which will be held Monday, beginning at 6 p.m., at Public Schools Stadium by Duluth Denfeld High School.
Carpenter will play on the Blue team, which is comprised of players from Superior, Hermantown, Grand Rapids, Proctor and Cloquet/Esko/Carlton,
It came as somewhat of a surprise for Carpenter, who never actually saw the original email sent to him informing him of his selection to the team.
“The coach emailed me, and I didn’t see the email,” Carpenter said. “A week later, he texted me and said, ‘Hey, did you get the email saying you had been nominated by the coaches to play in the game.’
“That’s how I found out about it. I was speechless. I was stunned. I couldn’t believe I made it.”
Especially since Carpenter had to sit out the Bluejackets’ final games of the season due to an injury.
“I didn’t get to end it the way every senior dreams about, but I felt like I came out there with more speed after playing in the men’s league this summer,” Carpenter said. “I was more calm on the ball.
“I felt like I played the best I played throughout my career during my senior year.”
That injury may have limited Carpenter at the end of the season, but he was the stabilizing influence for Hibbing/Chisholm.
He helped a young team grow and mature during the 2019 season,
“We had a good year,” Carpenter said. “The wins weren’t where we wanted them to be, but we played some good soccer toward the end of the season. We kept up with Grand Rapids, which had a good team.
“We stuck with them, after getting beat pretty good by them at the beginning of the season.”
Carpenter gets one more opportunity to show off his skills during this game, but he said it was going to be different playing with unfamiliar teammates.
“It’s going to be weird going from from all of my teammates to these guys on this team,” Carpenter said. “I know a lot of these guys, but it’s going to be weird having them as teammates.
“I’m excited to see what it’s like. I hope I play the best game I’ve ever played. There’s going to be college scouts there. That’s why I’m hoping to play the best I can to show them what I’ve been training for.”
Either way, Carpenter is grateful for the chance to suit up one last time this season
“It’s an all-around great opportunity,” Carpenter said. “It shows that anything can happen if you put in the work. All of my coaches, from the Vic Power League up through high school, I can’t thank them enough for everything they did for me.”
Joining Carpenter on the Blue team will be Nate Olson and Alexander Hanson of Superior; Zach Carson, Seth Johnson, Kaden Kucza, Sam Mesedahl, Matthew Joki and Indio Dowd of Hermantown; Zac Ortman and Griffin Ott of Grand Rapids; Reece Ward, Ben Harnell and Anthony Wood of Proctor; and Caleb Swanson, Otto Cockburn and Ryan Conway of Cloquet/Esko/Carlton.
