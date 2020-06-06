HIBBING — Hunter Carpenter missed his senior year of track, but he’s knows there’s worse things that can happen.
That’s why he’s keeping everything in perspective as the Hibbing High School boys track season was grounded due to the coronavirus.
In reality, there are worse things in life than missing a sports season.
“It was hard being a senior and not getting out there hanging out with my friends,” said Carpenter, who usually competes in the 400, 200 and 800 runs. “That was difficult, but there’s worse ways to end a senior year.
“I’m not the only one. There are thousands of kids that won’t be getting to play their senior years.”
Carpenter had a hunch there was going to be a shutdown, especially with the way COVID-19 was taking over the news.
“I thought, ‘We’re not going to have a season. All spring sports won’t happen,’” Carpenter said. “I kept trying to hold on, but I hope next year’s seniors won’t have to go through this. That’s all you can hope for, that it doesn’t happen again.
“There’s no more hope for our senior year. We’ve all accepted it.”
To take his mind off of it, Carpenter has turned to some mechanical work to get through the pandemic.
“I’ve been working on my truck, but I’m not a good mechanic,” Carpenter said with a laugh. “Where it might take a mechanic five minutes to do something, it takes me a month, but it’s better than just sitting at home.
“You have to keep yourself busy, so I’ve been going on runs and keeping in touch with friends.
The coaches have done a good job keeping in touch with us as have my teachers and parents. They’ve gone above and beyond what they’re expected to do.”
Carpenter has also been working at Cabinets by Design, where’s he’s involved with making vanities and tables, among other things the business develops.
“Actually, that keeps me occupied,” Carpenter said. “I love cabinetry work more than working on cars. I like seeing the things I build.”
Still, the call of the track season had been creeping back into Carpenter’s mind.
“It’s the memories you make,” Carpenter said. “I’ve become friends with the other kids from the other schools. That’s what I love about track. Even though you’re foes, running against each other, after the race, you’re all friends.”
Carpenter will attend the University of North Dakota this fall, but his athletic career has come to an end.
“It’s hard making this final decision to not keep playing soccer,” Carpenter said. “I sat down with my grandpa and came to the realization that to become a chiropractor, I will spend so much time studying and focusing on school, there wouldn’t be enough time to play.
“I’ll probably play in some summer leagues that aren’t that serious. If I miss a practice here or there, it won’t be the end of the world.”
