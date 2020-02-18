Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team might be 9-5 on the season, but the Cardinals have yet to secure a postseason berth.
Hibbing’s magic number is one, which means a Cardinal victory or a loss by any of the other teams below them in the standings, would clinch that berth.
Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto wants his team to control its own destiny, and the Cardinals can do that today when they host Vermilion in a 7:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest at Cardinal Gymnasium.
Hibbing has two games remaining in the regular season, including Saturday at Itasca, but Ciochetto doesn’t want to wait that long to clinch a playoff spot.
“We need a win in the next two games, or we need Lake Superior or others to lose,” Ciochetto said. “We want to control our own fate and take care of business. We have an opportunity, if things fall the right way, to still be the second seed.
“Some crazy things have been happening in the conference, but we know that’s how this conference is. We can be anywhere from two to five, so we’ll go for No. 2.”
The Ironmen aren’t having a season they’re familiar with, but that doesn’t mean Vermilion will be a pushover.
In the last meeting between the two teams, Hibbing was down by one with 1:05 left to play, but the Cardinals were able to pull it out.
The Ironmen are led by Curtis Bell, who is their leading scorer.
“He’s a tough kid to defend,” Ciochetto said. “He’s quick. He gets to the basket. He can shoot from the outside. He’s the key.”
The other key player is Devonne Tramble.
“He has the same amount of scoring potential, but he does it a little differently,” Ciochetto said. “They have some guys who can hit some shots. They have some guys who can play some defense.
“We can’t go in thinking, ‘We’ve got this.’ I hope my guys have realized that they have to bring it every game. This conference is balanced, and we could just as easily be the other way with Vermilion, if the records were flipped. We’re fortunate to be where we are, that we have the opportunity to win and be in.”
If Hibbing has an advantage over Vermilion it would be in the paint.
“We have an overall size advantage and in specific matchups,” Ciochetto said. “That’s going to be a key if we can take advantage of it. Overall, we have more guys by numbers that we can run guys out there to keep working them.
“The biggest thing is our size advantage, so we have to take advantage of it. In the first game against Vermilion was the first time we out-rebounded a team, and we won. That’s a key. That’s not always about size. It’s about the mentality of getting after it.”
The Cardinals are coming off a three-point loss to Mesabi Range, then a forfeit win over Fond du Lac. Hibbing is 2-2 in its last four games.
“I hope they take that Mesabi game as a wake-up call,” Ciochetto said. “Mesabi played a good game against us. They also beat Northland, which helps us, but we can’t worry about that. You can either win or lose a game because of how good the teams are in this conference.
“They have to understand that we didn’t bring our defensive game against Mesabi at all. If we don’t do that, we can’t beat anybody in this conference. That’s what we’ve been stressing. We have to make them work for tough shots.”
