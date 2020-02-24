Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School boys basketball team harnessed the emotion of playing their last regular-season home game and parent appreciation night coming out with a fast start.
The Cromwell-Wright Cardinals weathered the early pressure and pulled away late to secure a 78-57 win Monday on Bob McDonald court in Roels Gymnasium.
The Bluestreaks came out with a basket right after the tip when John Mitchell was able to streak down the floor for a layup mere seconds into the game.
Cromwell coach Bill Pocernich wanted his team to get back to its roots.
“Our big message was ‘We have to be us again,’” Pocernich said. “We weren’t ourselves on Saturday (Cromwell’s last game). We needed to come back with more energy and play tough.”
According to Pocernich, his team was coming off a tough game against Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“We didn’t have energy and we didn’t play tough against MI-B,” Pocernich said. “To their credit, they played harder than we did.”
The teams traded some early baskets until the Cardinals built a 14-11 lead.
The Cardinals had gotten themselves into early-foul trouble.
The Bluestreaks saw themselves headed to the free-throw line for one-and-one’s with over 10:30 minutes to play.
Chisholm converted two trips to the charity stripe evening the game at 15.
Then jumping out in front by six points after two threes, capped off by Jude Sunquist making his three from well outside the arc.
The Cardinals may have taken their coach’s message about playing tough a little too literally in early going.
“We got in a little bit of trouble defensively in the first half because we were playing too hard,” Pocernich said. “We were over helping, then we were slow in recovery. That allowed a lot of driving lanes and dribble penetration.”
Unfortunately, six points would be the biggest lead the Bluestreaks would have.
Cromwell fought back to take a 26-25 lead, and slowly the Cardinals built the lead until the first half ended with a score of 40-34.
Chisholm came out in the second half and pulled within two, but that would be as close as Chisholm would come the rest of the game.
In a fast-paced start to the half that had the two teams running the court looking for fast-break points, the Cardinals were able to convert a couple more baskets to keep the Bluestreaks at arm’s length.
For the troubles Cromwell’s defense had in the first half, they cleaned it up for the second half.
“In the second half, our defense was much improved over the first half,” Pocernich said. “We got back to playing the way we want to defensively.”
The Bluestreaks did look poised to mount a comeback when Sundquist hit another three to make it a 57-52 game.
Cromwell made two consecutive threes, and scored the next 10 to essentially put the game away.
Pocernich was pleased with how his team closed out the game.
“That’s what you want to see,” he said. “On the road, loud environment, a little chaotic feel to it and the kids kept their poise, made plays and got stops.”
Micah Pocernich led the Cardinals with 24 points, followed by Gage Zoeller with 19 and Taye Anderson who had 14.
The Bluestreaks were led by Jude Sundquist who finished the game with 20 points.
CWHS 40 38 — 78
CHS 34 23 — 57
Cromwell-Wright: Benjamin Hanson 3, Micah Pocernich 24, Ethan Shelton 12, Taye Anderson 14, Gage Zoeller 19, Garrett Zoeller 6.
Chisholm: Dillon Splinter 2, Jude Sunquist 20, Bryce Warner 11, July Abernathy 6, Danny Rusten 10, Dominick Olson 2, John Mithcell 6.
Total Fouls: Cromwell-Wright 17; Chisholm 19. Fouled out: Hansen, Sundquist. Free throws: Cromwell-Wright 11-20; Chisholm 9-15. Three-pointers: Hansen, Pocernich 2, Shelton 2, Ga. Zoeller 2, Sundquist 2, Warner 2.
Ely 84
Silver Bay 61
ELY — The Ely boys’ basketball team picked up their 20th win of the season Monday with an 84-62 win over visiting Silver Bay.
The Timberwolves were led by Dylan Fenske’s 32 points, as well as 23 points from Will Davies. Davies knocked down a game-high seven three pointers for Ely. Eric Omerza finished with 15 points.
The Mariners were paced by Mason Ollman with 20 points. Riley Tiboni tallied 16 and Manor Ollman chipped in with 12.
