COLERAINE — When you talk about dream seasons, just think about the 2018-19 season of the Greenway High School boys hockey team.
The Raiders – playing a difficult schedule – lost several close games and couldn’t seem to get any puck luck early as they struggled to a 5-13 record to start the season. But the difficulty of the regular season schedule started to pay off at the right time as Greenway upset perennial champion Hermantown in the Section 7A championship game to earn a berth in the state tournament.
Then, Greenway stormed its way to the state championship game where it ended up losing
to St. Cloud Cathedral to finish as the state’s runner-up team.
“It was obviously a storybook season,” said Greenway coach Grant Clafton, who is entering his fifth season as head coach. “Obviously we are all trying to be the best hockey teams that we can be, but the purpose of this is to teach life skills. For the kids that experienced it last year, they went from the highest of expectations to going 5-13, not catching a break, guys getting injured and not even reaching expectations – to completely turning it around.
“It’s a real testament to the kids and to their families in the fact we all had opportunities to make excuses, pout, blame and not keep working hard, and all those distractions were there for anybody to hit the easy button and take that route. Not one person ever gave up or quit believing and they were able to achieve success by overcoming the adversity.
“They were being good kids and keeping their noses to the grindstone and they were rewarded for it in the end.”
Clafton expects the Raiders to have good leadership on the ice this season with the players who experienced last season. He said Greenway will have a difficult time replacing the outstanding seniors who graduated from last year’s team but he added that is an opportunity for players to step up and take on a significant role this season.
“Even though we have lost that amount of talent, I do think we are gaining it back,” the coach said. “Some of the kids who might not have been ready last year to carry an integral role I think will be able to do so. We are going to chip away at it; everybody is going to have to chip in and do their part and a little bit more to make up for the guys we lost. But I think we will be OK at the end of the day.”
Greenway will be solid in the nets as senior Logan Wright returns. He will be backed up by sophomore Nathan Jurgansen. Defensemen who return include seniors Christian Miller and Brock Trboyevich, with junior Ty Donahue seeing time both at the blue line and at the forward positions. Other defensemen battling for playing time include sophomores Bodie Jorgenson and Taevon Wells.
Clafton said the Raiders “go as Ben goes” when describing the returning forwards who will be led by senior Ben Troumbly. Other returning forwards include senior Mitchell Vekich and senior Micah Gernander. Other forwards who will be counted on include sophomore Ezra Carlson and Donahue. Forwards battling for playing time include sophomore Dominick Wirtanen, junior Austin Storlie, sophomore Cade Predovich, sophomore Coleman Groshong, junior Darric Davidson, junior Nicholas Miskovich, and junior Dacoda Thoennes.
Even being the defending champion, Clafton said Hermantown is probably considered the favorite to win the section again this year. He feels that Hermantown may have the deepest team, but it also will have the bullseye on its back.
“I don’t know where we fit. I think we probably fall anywhere from five to two depending on how we do it, how well we come out of the gate and how well we respond to our schedule,” Clafton explained. “I think consistency and competitive maturity is going to be important with our group just it’s a difficult schedule again and we’re trying to get ready for the end of the year.
“A lot of it is mental toughness, trying to get through the valleys of the season and making sure we can get through those and be better on the other side of them.”
Assisting Clafton in the coaching department again this season will be Adam Johnson, Andy Sertich and Steve Arbour.
“I think we have a really good group of kids. I expect it to be a hard-working and disciplined team,” Clafton said. “I don’t foresee any issues in those departments going forward. I pride myself on hard-working teams and guys that pay attention to detail and pay the price. That is kind of the identity that we are going to be looking for.”
