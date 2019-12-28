HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team knew what Cambridge-Isanti wanted to do — shoot threes.
The Bluejackets like to do that, too, but the southern Bluejackets were a little bit better at it.
Cambridge-Isanti sank 20 3-pointers en route to a 90-80 victory over Hibbing in the championship game of the North Star State Hardwood Showcase Saturday the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Even though Hibbing can shoot the three-ball, too, the last thing the Bluejackets wanted to do was get in a 3-point shooting contest with Cambridge-Isanti, but there were other circumstances that precipitated the number of threes Cambridge-Isanti was able to take.
“The big thing was not being able to rebound, and giving them too many second chances,” Hibbing sophomore Ayden McDonald said. “The first half, we were right there, down three, and we didn’t think we played our best. Losing Parker (Maki) didn’t help, but we need to get boards and take care of the ball better.
“We didn’t take care of the ball.”
Hibbing was down 41-38 at the half, then the Bluejackets first four baskets of the second half were 3-pointers, three by Mayson Brown and one by Tre Holmes.
Only Hibbing didn’t gain much ground.
Cambridge-Isanti answered those treys with three of their own on shots by Hunter Melander, Micah Ladd and Henry Abraham to make it 50-50.
That, along with the rebounding, allowed Cambridge-Isanti to keep Hibbing at bay.
“It’s tough because whenever we’d hit a three we’d get the momentum, then they hit a three and it’s gone,” McDonald said. “It’s hard to keep combatting that because they can shoot like crazy, and they shoot with volume, too.
“It’s crazy.”
Even with that happening, the Bluejackets still had visions of winning the title.
“We had confidence, but it’s a struggle,” Brown said. “We knew that team was going to do that from the start. Around 99-percent of their points are threes. Every team in the state knows that.
“You have to try and try and try. They play good defense, but we struggled with getting boards. We gave them way too many second-chance opportunities to kick it out for more threes.”
Cambridge-Isanti had a 54-51 lead when it went on a 3-point binge again, this time making five in a row to make 69-57, and it was going to be a struggle for Hibbing to make up that ground.
The Bluejackets made an attempt to get back into it, cutting the deficit to eight with just under two minutes to play, but that would be as close as Hibbing would get the rest of the way.
Brown said the team must focus on boarding the ball better.
“That is of the utmost importance, especially with Parker being down,” Brown said. “He’s our main source of rebounds. Now, we have to step up more than before.”
Loss aside, both McDonald and Brown agreed that it was fun playing in the title game of their own tournament for the first time since 2015.
“It was nice,” McDonald said. “It’s where we wanted to be. We had a goal of winning it, but that didn’t happen. It was nice to get there, to get to 4A wins. We wanted a third, but it didn’t work out that way.”
Brown led the way for the Bluejackets with 25 points, including five 3-pointers. McDonald had 18 and Holmes finished with 11.
Abraham led Cambridge-Isanti with 29 points, including seven threes. He hit 23 3-pointers over the three day tournament. Ryan Cox had 20 points, including six threes, Melander finished with 13 and Ladd had 12.
CI 41 49 — 90
HHS 38 42 — 80
Cambridge-Isanti: Connor Braaten 7, Henry Abraham 29, Ryan Cox 20, Nate Larson 6, Hunter Melander 13, Paul Swanson 3, Micah Ladd 12.
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 6, Mayson Brown 25, Tre Holmes 11, Parker Maki 9, Eli Erickson 9, Isaac Colbaugh 2, Ayden McDonald 18.
Total Fouls: Cambridge-Isanti 14; Hibbing 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cambridge-Isanti 14-17; Hibbing 7-11; 3-pointers: Abraham 7, Cox 6, Larson, Melander 3, Swanson, Ladd 2, Brown 5, Holmes 3, Maki, McDonald 2.
Duluth East 74
Forest Lake 46
HIBBING — The Greyhounds won the third-place game at the North Star State Hardwood Showcase by beating the Rangers Saturday.
Mattie Thompson had 24 points to pace Duluth East, followed by Noah Paulson with 13, Noah Winesett 12 and Giovanni Saldivar 11.
Jordan Boysen had 23 to pace Forest Lake.
DE 45 29 — 74
FL 14 32 — 46
Duluth East: Zaa Buffalo 2, Giovanni Saldivar 11, Will Van Skoy 7, Joe Vos 2, Noah Winesett 12, Mattie Thompson 24, Noah Paulson 13, Michael Kastalic 3.
Forest Lake: Jack Schlichtmann 8, Owen Berg 4, Cole Gullickson 1, Austin Traylor 3, Harrison Taylor 3, Jonah Peterson 4, Jordan Boysen 23.
Total Fouls: Duluth East 13; Forest Lake13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth East 6-11; Forest Lake 8-15; 3-pointers: Saldivar 3, Winesett 4, Thompson 2, Kastelic, Schlichtmann 2.
Grand Rapids 64
Orono 50
HIBBING — The Thunderhawks got 31 points from John Sutherland en route to winning the fifth-place game at the North Star State Hardwood Showcase Saturday.
Dawson Persons and Easton Fothergill both had nine points.
Connor Chappell had 11 points to lead the Spartans.
OHS 24 26 — 50
GR 28 36 — 64
Orono: Nick Byrnes 7, Graham Beltrand 4, Jack Farrell 9, Jack Patterson 1, Connor Chappell 11, Sabastian Loder 8, Andy Mandel 4, Grant Gunelson 6.
Grand Rapids: Trent Johnson 7, Dawson Persons 9, Easton Fothergill 9, Brady Bachmann 8, John Sutherland 31.
Total Fouls: Orono 16; Grand Rapids 17; Fouled Out: Beltrand; Free Throws: Orono 8-14; Grand Rapids 8-12; 3-pointers: Byruns, Beltrand, Farrell, Chappell, Loder 2, Gunelson 2, Johnson, Persons, Fothergill 3, Bachmann 2, Sutherland.
Andover 100
Duluth Denfeld 57
HIBBING — Austin Learned had 15 points to lead four Husky players in double figures as Andover won the seventh-place game over the Hunters at the North Star State Hardwood Saturday.
Nick Feine had 14, Jacob Aune 13 and Jake Sharon 11 for the winners.
Armon Freeman led Denfeld with 32 points. Dane Dzuck had 10.
DD 25 32 — 57
AHS 54 46 — 100
Duluth Denfeld: Armon Freeman 32, Will Wolfork 2, Dante McDonald 3, John Bongiovanni 8, Aiden Persson 2, Dane Dzuck 10.
Andover: Calvin Foy 8, Nick Feine 14, Austin Learned 15, Jacob Aune 13, Andrew Schumacher 6, Elijah Alexander 6, Jake Sharon 11, Ethan Kalmes 6, Sam Musungu 6, Kellin Weikel 5, Connor Foy 3, Jared Kleppe 7.
Total Fouls: Duluth Denfeld 7; Andover 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth Denfeld 10-18; Andover 3-5; 3-pointers: Freeman 4, McDonald, Calvin Foy 2, Feine 2, Aune 3, Schumacher 2, Alexander 2, Sharon, Kalmes 2, Weikel, Connor Foy, Kleppe.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm Holiday Tourney
Chisholm 70
Nashwauk-Keewatin 50
CHISHOLM — Jordan Temple had 19 points and Sophie Anderson added 14 as the Bluestreaks won the third-place game over the Spartans Saturday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Also hitting double figures for Chisholm were Hannah Kne and Tresa Baumgard with 10 each.
Madi Owens led Nashwauk-Keewatin with 18 points, all 3-pointers. Johnnie Waldvogel had 12.
In the boys championship game, Sacred Heart won the title by the score of 57-55 when Kobe Tomkinson sank a last-second 3-pointer.
Chisholm’s game with Wrenshall was cancelled due to the weather.
In the girls championship contest, Sacred Heart beat Northome-Kelliher for the title.
NK 23 27 — 50
CHS 33 37 — 70
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Madi Owens 18, Johnnie Waldvogel 12, Chloe Williams 8, Emily Williams 6, Misty Bozich 2, Katrina Evans 2, Kiara Clusiau 2.
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 19, Sofie Anderson 14, Hannah Kne 10, Tresa Baumgard 10, Mya Pessenda 8, Katie Pearson 7, Jade Wolfram 2.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 20; Chisholm 18; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 0-13; Chisholm 14-27; 3-pointers: Owens 6, Chloe Williams 2, Temple, Anderson.
Girls Hockey
ST. PAUL — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team didn’t play in the seventh-place game at the Kaposia Classic due to the weather.
Girls Basketball
Richfield 56
Hibbing 50
BEMIDJI — Kourtney Manning had 18 points and two other Bluejackets hit double figures but it wasn’t enough as Richfield came away with the six-point win at the Bemijdi Holiday Tournament Saturday.
Haley Hawkinson finished with 14 and Fanci Williams had 13 for Hibbing.
Molly Stark was the only Richfield player in double figures with 15
RHS 24 32 — 56
HHS 26 24 — 50
Richfield: Talegha Powell 8, Alexus Anderson 4, Tianna Powell 7, Rynne Skof 4, Naomi Ferguson 5, Molly Stark 15, Samara Carlson 3,, Carrina Harman 8, Fanetta Zubah 2.
Hibbing: Reese Aune 2, Fanci Williams 13, Jacie Clusiau 3, Haley Hawkinson 14, Kourtney Manning 18.
Total Fouls: Richfield 21; Hibbing 21; Fouled Out: Clusiau, Hawkinson; Free Throws: Richfield 12-26; Hibbing 17-27; 3-pointers: Taleigha Powell, Carlson, Clusiau, Hawkinson 2, Manning 3.
