EVELETH — The one thing the Eveleth-Gilbert Area girls’ hockey team needed the most Tuesday night was puck pressure.
The lack of defensive pressure on the puck allowed the Bluejackets from Hibbing/Chisholm to score almost at will, defeating the Golden Bears on their home ice, 8-1.
Allie Bussey was the player of the game, etching four goals for the ‘Jackets while scoring at least one in every period.
The Bluejackets wasted little time scoring their first goal less than three minutes into the contest. Off the pass from Courtney Anderson and Maddie Rewertz, Bussey was the first to light the lamp for Hibbing, firing one past E-G goalie Rachel Woods to make it a 1-0 game.
Abigail Sullivan followed up three and a half minutes later with a goal of her own off the pass from Rewertz. The ‘Jackets established puck control early on in the contest and rarely let go of it, firing off 16 shots in the opening frame compared to just six for the Golden Bears.
The two goal deficit was slashed to just one in the closing seconds of the first period when Anneka Lundgren took the puck from goalie Woods and skated coast to coast to fire a shot past Hibbing/Chisholm netminder Lily Hess. The goal put the Bears within striking distance heading into the second period.
E-G head coach Earl Fitzgerald let his team know what they had to accomplish when they got back on the ice for the second act.
“Pressure on the puck,” Fitzgerald said. “We weren’t putting pressure on them when they had the puck. We wanted to get two girls on them at all times when they had it and we weren’t doing that.”
Eveleth-Gilbert Area couldn’t make that necessary adjustment in the second period and it translated into four Bluejacket goals that made it 6-1 with one period to go.
Monroe Rewertz was the first to score at 2:10 in the period on the pass from Emma Lundell and Megan Bussey. Allie Bussey was next to get in on the action with a goal at 7:15. Her second goal of the night was assisted by Megan Bussey.
Claire Rewertz scored the third Bluejacket goal of the middle frame at 8:45 and was assisted by Aune Boben and Annika Lundell and Allie Bussey closed out the second period with her third goal of the night, coming at 12:37 off the pass from Emma Lundell.
Woods finished the period with 15 saves while Hess stopped eight.
For the short time the Bears did manage to get the puck down in their zone, they weren’t able to accomplish much, according to their coach.
“We just looked a little lost with the puck tonight. Girls couldn’t find each other and we’d give it right back up to the defense.”
The final period was much the same from both teams with the ‘Jackets grabbing two more goals and controlling the pace of play for the final 17 minutes.
Boben added a power play goal at 8:41 to put the contest in running time and Allie Bussey scored the final goal at 12:52 to bring the score to 8-1.
Hess stopped five more shots in the third for a total of 18. Woods stopped six more before being pulled from the game and replaced with eighth grader Daisy Andrews. Andrews stopped four in the final minutes of the game.
On the loss, Fitzgerald said it just wasn’t his team’s night. The Bears, however, still have a good outlook.
“They’re optimistic,” Fitzgerald said. “They know what we have to work on and we have a lot of games coming this month so we’ll have to get going on that.”
Eveleth-Gilbert Area (5-9-1) will be at Minnehaha United on Friday.
HC 2 4 2 — 8
EG 1 0 0 — 1
First Period
1, H, Allie Bussey (Courtney Anderson, Maddie Rewertz), 2:55; 2, H, Abigail Sullivan (Ma. Rewertz), 6:36; 3, E, Anneka Lundgren (Rachel Woods), 16:35.
Second Period
4, H, Monroe Rewertz (Emma Lundell, Megan Bussey), PP, 2:10; 5, H, Allie Bussey (M. Bussey), 7:15; 6, H, Claire Rewertz (Aune Boben, Annika Lundell), 8:45; 7, H, A. Bussey (E. Lundell), SH, 12:37.
Third Period
8, H, Boben (C. Rewertz), PP, 8:41; 9, H, A. Bussey (Anderson), 12:52.
Penalties-Minutes: Hibbing/Chisholm 4-8; Eveleth-Gilbert 3-6.
Goalie Saves: Lily Hess, H, 5-8-5—18; Rachel Woods, E, 14-15-6—35; Daisy Andrews, E, x-x-4—4.
