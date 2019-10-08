DULUTH — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team had one doubles team advance into the semifinals at the Section 7AA Individual Meet held Tuesday at the DISC.
The Bluejacket duo of Allie Bussey and Maddie Rewertz won two matches on the day, so they will now compete next Monday for a shot at the finals, also at the DISC.
Bussey and Rewertz, who were the No. 2 seed, had a first-round bye, then they took on Ellie Zown and Amanda Hanowski of Forest Lake in the second round.
Bussey and Rewertz lost the first set to the Rangers’ duo by the score of 6-3, but they came back and won 6-3 in the second set.
The third set was a barnburner, which saw Zown and Hanowski have multiple chances to win, but Bussey and Rewertz held strong and came away with a 7-6 (9-7) victory.
“We had to battle through five-match points, and somehow, some way, we pulled out a third-set tiebreaker,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “They wouldn’t quit. The other team got a little tight every time they got ahead, and we came up with a good shot when we needed it.
“We only had one chance in the tiebreaker at 8-7, and we came up with it.”
In the quarterfinals, Bussey and Rewertz took on Saijal Vacek and Greta Anderson, and they put them away by the scores of 6-4, 6-4.
“They were tuned up,” Conda said. “They went through a lot of nerves to pull out that second one. I told them I was losing my hair, so they better win.”
Now, Bussey and Rewertz will cross over and play the No. 1 doubles team from the south.
The other doubles team Megan Bussey and Claire Rewertz, would beat Maki and Kuhlmey of Hermantown in the first round by the scores of 6-2 6-2.
“We had a little more experience than they had, even though they were seniors,” Conda said. “We had a few more shots than they had, but I knew they had to play tougher.”
That’s because Megan Bussey and Claire Rewertz were going to take on Alexis Norrgard and Kylie McKeon of Cloquet in the second round.
The Lumberjack duo was a little too much for Megan Bussey and Claire Rewertz, winning 7-5, 6-2.
“We got off to a fast start and had several chances to close out that first set,” Conda said. “That’s when we found out how a team could lob the ball, and we had trouble with it. That gives me a good idea of what we have to work on next year.”
In singles, Annika Lundell took on Drew Grey of Hermantown and won in three sets, 6-7 (7-2), 6-4, 6-3.
“She played her best match of the year,” Conda said. “She was tight at the beginning, but she slowly worked herself out of it. She was hitting a clean ball at the end.”
In match No. 2, Lundell didn’t fare as well, falling to Jordan Troumbly of Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-1, 6-1.
“That was a good match for a one-and-one,” Conda said. “Annika hit the ball, and hit with a lot of confidence. She controlled some of the points. That’s why it was impressive for a 6-1, 6-1 match. It was a lot tighter than that.”
Abigail Sullivan would beat Ally Freberg in her first match, 6-2, 6-4, then she fell to Eva Kangas of Grand Rapids/Greenway 6-4, 6-2.
“She made some progress today,” Conda said. “Her serve was on most of the time. It was a good day for her.”
Conda may have lost his two singles players and one doubles team, but he said things it was a good day of tennis.
“It was positive,” Conda said. “We won our four first-round matches, so there was nothing but positives. We improved at every position. We’d be awesome if we had one more month.”
