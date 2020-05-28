HIBBING — Allie Bussey was looking forward to getting back on the softball field.
As a junior, Bussey had to miss most of that season due to knee surgery. She did make it back for the last few regular-season games, then one game in the playoff, but for all practical purposes, it was a lost season.
That’s why Bussey was looking forward to the 2020 season.
She was healthy, and ready to be a part of a breakout season for the Bluejackets.
Unfortunately, Bussey never got that chance.
COVID-19 cut Bussey’s season short again.
To say Bussey was looking forward to playing again is an understatement.
“Last year was disappointing,” Bussey said. “I wanted to play, but I needed the surgery because it was important at the time. I felt helpless on the bench, but I tried to be the best teammate I could be.
“I missed playing. I wanted to be out there so bad.”
After losing to Cloquet 2-1 in the Section 7AAA playoffs, that gave the Bluejackets a shot of confidence coming into this season.
“Everyone there was focused on a lot of the goals we wanted to accomplish this season,” Bussey said. “I thought it was going to be positive. We were strong, and we had everybody returning but our first baseman.
“We were ready that first day of practice. We hit the ground running, and it was nice to be back at the beginning of the year.”
That first week of practice went well, but there was some chatter about softball and school being suspended.
“With all of the cases going on and our teachers saying we were not coming back in a couple of weeks, none of us were expecting that,” Bussey said. “We thought we were taking a couple of weeks off, and getting everything under control.
“That didn’t happen.”
When practice was canceled the next week, that’s when Bussey started to get concerned.
“I started getting a little nervous, thinking we might not come back,” she said. “I was a little bit in shock. It didn’t seem real at first. A couple of days after we got the news, I’m not an emotional person, but I was sad and mad that we couldn’t go back.”
Missing which year hurt more?
“I have to say my junior year wasn’t as bad to miss,” Bussey said. “It’s not fun to have your senior year taken away from you, especially since I wasn’t injured. This one was worse.”
To bide her time, Bussey has been doing a lot of biking, rollerblading and doing her homework.
“Lots of it, but I don’t like the online classes,” Bussey said. “I feel like I’m able to learn more in the classroom and get the full knowledge of it.”
Bussey has been doing a lot of baking, making cookies, different kinds of bars and cheesecake.
“I still think about it a little bit, but staying busy takes my mind off of it,” Bussey said. “Anna (Elias) and I, we made cookies and gave them to the softball girls.”
Bussey will attend the College of St. Scholastica this fall, majoring in physical therapy. She will also play for the Saints women’s hockey team.
“I’m excited for that,” she said. “I will also play intramural tennis with my cousin (Maddy Warner). It’s unfortunate that I had to miss everything, but especially softball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.