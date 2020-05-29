HIBBING — After two seasons as a junior varsity coach for the Hibbing High School boys and girls golf teams, Emily Brownell thought it was time to take the next step.
So the former Bluejacket golfer applied for the job when Britni Koschak stepped aside to start a family.
Brownell interviewed, then was hired for the job. She was supposed to begin her duties with the 2020 season.
Brownell will have to wait one more season before she takes over the girls’ golf program.
COVID-19 put a damper on her first coaching season, but that still hasn’t dampened her spirits.
What made Brownell believe she was ready to take that leap to the varsity level?
“I like the game of golf,” she said. “It’s fun to meet the players and be around them. Their energy is something I enjoy, but I learned a lot with the JV program. I learned to seek help from the other coaches.”
Koschak provided the leadership Brownell was going to need to take over the program. She also got a lot of help from Hibbing’s boys coach Tom Bittman.
“They were around often,” Brownell said. “They were helpful. That’s why I was confident enough to say yes to the job. Seeing as I was the JV coach, I knew the rules, I knew how to motivate and I knew how to initiate team building and relationships.
“That experience with Britni and Mr. Bittman, I’m happy it happened. We practiced together a lot of times, so that was an opportunity to get to that higher skill level being at those varsity meets.”
Brownell thought this job was a good fit for her.
“It was a good group of girls and parents,” Brownell said. “We had a lot of communication going into this year. I was looking forward to that. It was important for them to know that good things were coming up.
“The biggest thing is to keep it simple. They are fun to be around.”
That fun was taken away by the coronavirus just two weeks before practice was scheduled to begin.
It threw a wrench into all of Brownell’s plans, but she and Bittman, along with Hibbing Athletic Director Meghan Potter, have done their best to keep their players informed and working out during the shutdown.
“We’ve had virtual meetings and drills for them,” Brownell said. “They’ve been golfing and turning in their scores. We’re keeping everything as positive as we can. The players have had to adapt, but they’ve done a good job practicing at home.
“With a great group of kids, that makes it easy.”
As disappointed as Brownell is, she’s more disappointed for her only senior, Cheyenne Smith.
“This is something she has practiced for and built up to,” Brownell said. “She was positive and looking forward to building that relationship with her younger players. There were specific things she would have added, a lot of insight for her peers and teammates.
“I’m sad that they’re missing out on all of the van rides with all of that conversation. I miss their energy and that constant curiosity, just the experience of watching them grow. All of that is happening in a different way this year. It’s not a normal year.”
Brownell is doing her best to stay positive even though she would have liked to have started her coaching career in a normal season.
“I’m bummed,” she said. “The biggest thing for me is to stay positive for them and keep it fun. Better things are coming, and we’re doing all we can right now to keep it positive in any way that we can.”
