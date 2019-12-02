Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — Jordan Temple was lighting up the International Falls’ defense in the first half to the tune of 15 points, including four 3-pointers.
So Bronco coach Jay Boyle made a defensive change at the half, and that did the trick.
Temple didn’t take a shot in the second half, and International Falls used a lot of patience to grind out a 49-44 Iron Range Conference victory over the Bluestreaks Monday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Boyle said they played a junk defense to shut down the Chisholm sophomore.
“We have that in our repertoire, but I didn’t know that we would need that against her,” Boyle said. “She has a quick shot, an extremely quick release. She was having a great game.
“We changed up our defense a little bit, and it helped in the second half.”
Temple had her way with the Broncos’ defense in the first half. She hit those four threes, and and was 3-for-6 from the free throw line.
“We weren’t keying on her,” Boyle said. “We played a zone, and she had open looks, but she was getting her shot off so quick. If she’s going to have that release on that shot every time, teams will have to make some adjustments.
“A lot of girls who turn around and jack it up that quick, we’re OK with them taking those shots. She was nailing them.”
According to Chisholm coach Pam Pioske, International Falls went to a box-and-1, and that was the difference.
“We know how to counter that, but the girls weren’t doing well at countering it,” Pioske said. “They weren’t thinking on the court. Even when they go into a box-and-1, Jordan is a good shooter, but we have other good shooters on the floor, too.
“I didn’t want to focus on Jordan, but our shooting wasn’t as consistent as it has been the last two games. We missed a lot of shots tonight.”
That came as a surprise to Pioske.
“It was shocking,” Pioske said. “At practice, they’ve been shooting well and consistently. Sophie (Anderson) and Katie (Pearson) have been hitting quite a few, and Hannah (Kne) has been coming around.
“Tonight, they weren’t on.”
International Falls had just enough offense to counteract Temple’s performance and took a 31-28 lead into halftime.
“Our girls played well under control, but we still need to work on our rebounding,” Boyle said. “Our turnovers in the first half were much better. That was a big issue in our game against Eveleth that we improved on.
“Turnovers hurt us in the second half, and I thought Chisholm was beating us up-and-down the court in the first half. We came out and did better in the second half, but my hat goes off to Chisholm. They’re much-improved team this year. I”m impressed with the strides they made.”
In the second half, both teams had trouble making shots early, and the biggest lead the Broncos had was seven.
The biggest things was the patience International Falls showed on the court.
“To be honest, that’s not how we like to play,” Boyle said. “I’m proud that the girls did a good job adjusting to what they were doing. We had a bit of a lead. They were packing things in and playing some different defenses.
“They weren’t making us force it up there, so my girls did a good job extending those possessions, which helped since we were turning the ball over.”
Chisholm would get that lead down to three, 47-44, but some missed shots and turnovers didn’t help the Bluestreaks down the stretch run of the game.
“We were moving well on offense, and they were doing well at getting open,” Pioske said. “When they put that shot up, it was too short. They are conditioned quite well, so I don’t see how fatigued would have played into it.
“It did because they must not have been using their legs. They were coming up short with a lot of their shots.
Temple finished with those 15 points, and Anderson had 14.
Maddie Lowe had 15 to pace International Falls. Lucie Kennedy had 11 and Chloe Sullivan 10.
IF 31 18 — 49
CHS 28 16 — 44
International Falls: Maddy Olson 5, Holly Wold 7, Maddie Lowe 15, Lucie Kennedy 11, Chloe Sullivan 10, Hannah Mark 1.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 5, Sofie Anderson 14, Hannah Kne 6, Jordan Temple 15, Tresa Baumgard 4.
Total Fouls: International Falls 13; Chisholm 19; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: International Falls 8-18; Chisholm 8-16; 3-pointers: Olson, Kennedy, Sullivan, Pearson, Anderson 3, Temple 4.
