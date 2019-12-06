Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey team was looking to avoid an 0-2 start in Section 7A play when they hosted International Falls Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Penalties and a quick start from the Broncos ended up being too much for the Bluejackets as they fell 6-2.
International Falls got an early power play when the Bluejackets took a too-many-men penalty 12 seconds into the game.
It didn’t take long for the Broncos to take advantage.
Brady Wicklund found the twine to score a power-play goal giving the Broncos a quick 1-0 lead, just under two minutes into the game.
International Falls continued to control play for the first half of the period, but Hibbing/Chisholm was able to avoid giving up another goal.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin thought his team came out a little flat.
“They jumped all over us, we took a took a penalty 12 seconds into the game,” Tomberlin said. “We had to weather their storm.”
Seven minutes into the period, Hibbing/Chisholm saw their first ray of sunshine.
Matt Edmonds got a shot off just to the right of Bronco goalie Max Marcotte. The shot went just over the net, but it gave the Bluejackets some confidence.
From there, the Bluejackets started to control play, and started to generate more scoring chances.
Hibbing/Chisholm’s final opportunity in the first came with one minute left when Mitchell Ziemba took a shot right in front of the Bronco net, but Marcotte stood tall and made the save.
The Broncos then came storming up the ice and got a chance of their own right before the end of the period, but Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Vitek Vozdecky matched his counterpart and made the save.
The second period started with the Broncos extending their lead 48 seconds in when Jordan Smith followed his own rebound for a backhanded goal.
International Falls would increase their lead to 3-0 when it scored on an odd-man rush after a turnover at its own blue line.
In the waning minutes of the period, Hibbing/Chisholm found the back of the net for the first time.
Kasey Kemp scored his first varsity goal after he got the puck past Marcotte, cutting the Broncos’ lead to two goals.
Kemp was assisted on the play by Ziemba and Joe Allison.
Any momentum Hibbing/Chisholm had from that goal was quickly dampened by a penalty.
“We score a goal to make it 3-1 and start to see some momentum, then the very next shift we take a penalty,” Tomberlin said.
Penalties have unfortunately been a theme for the Bluejackets through two games this season.
“Tonight’s penalties weren’t tired penalties,” Tomberlin said, “These were retaliation penalties and those are tough to come back from.”
In the third period the Broncos added another goal when Wicklund scored on the power play, with assists from Justin Besch and Jaxon Germain.
The Bluejackets added a goal during a five-minute power play when Allison scored with assists going to Ziemba and Drew Kubena.
The Bluejackets travel to Roseau tomorrow for a game at 3 p.m.
Tomberlin knows this will be a tough test for his team, having to travel to Roseau after playing the night before.
“Today is gut-check time,” Tomberlin said. “We’re playing a very good Roseau team, having to travel four hours after playing tonight. Like I said, Its gut-check time.”
IF 1 2 3 — 6
HC 0 1 1 — 2
First Period — 1. IF, Brady Wicklund, PP, 1:53
Second Period — 2. IF, Jordan Smith (Besch), 0:48. 3. IF, Anthony Saari (Besch), 12:33. 4. HC, Kasey Kemp (Ziemba, Allison), 14:47.
Third Period — 5. IF, Wicklund (Besch, Germain), PP, 8:13. 6. IF, Hell (Smith, Beniki), 11:13. 7. IF, Saari, EN SHG, 14:41. 8. HC, Allison (Ziemba, Kubena), PP, 16:26
Penalties — International Falls 3-9; Hibbing/Chisholm 6-12
Goalie Saves — International Falls, Max Marcotte 5-8-11—24; Hibbing/Chisholm, Vitek Vozdecky 14-10-3—27
