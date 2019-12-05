Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It’s only game two for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team, but it’s a critical contest.
The Bluejackets have already fallen to one Section 7A foe, Virginia, so they can’t afford many more losses to section teams.
Hibbing/Chisholm can try and even that record today when they take on International Falls in a Hockey-Fights-Cancer-night game, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The team will try to raise funds for the American Cancer Society, with raffles and other assorted give-aways like the girls team did Thursday.
The Bluejackets have only played one game this season. Their contest against Proctor on Tuesday was postponed due to the snowstorm.
Was that a good thing or a bad thing for Hibbing/Chisholm?
“It depends on how you look at it,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin said. “Today is another section game against a team that we got blown out twice last year. I don’t know how that happened.
“We’re looking at it as a must-win game. If we go 0-2 in the section right away, that’s not good. It’s a big game for us. We better be ready to play.”
That’s because the Broncos will come right at the Bluejackets.
“Falls always plays hard, whether they have the most talented team or not, you always know the Falls will play hard,” Tomberlin said. “They finish checks. They’re a tough team to play against.
“We better be ready.”
That means Hibbing/Chisholm has to come out on the attack right away, and take it International Falls.
“Especially on home ice, if we can get some early momentum, like we did against Virginia, we can’t follow that up with a mistake that ends up in our net,” Tomberlin said. “We don’t want to destroy that momentum.
“It would be nice to get some momentum by getting out to an early lead. We want to play a hockey game from in front, instead of playing from behind.”
There’s a distinct difference between playing from ahead rather than from behind.
“You’re defensemen don’t have to take as many chances, trying to score,” Tomberlin said. “When you’re ahead, it’s a simple game. It’s getting the puck out, get the puck deep, don’t turn it over, stay out of the penalty box.
“It’s all of the simple things to run the clock, but not go into a shell. When you’re ahead and you do all of the simple things right, you’re going to win. Playing from behind is tough, especially if you’re not getting a lot of power plays. We’d like to play from ahead.”
