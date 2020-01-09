special to the hibbing daily tribune
BIWABIK — On a day that could have easily been called the “Brainerd Invitational” the Hibbing Area Alpine Ski Team took fifth place in both boys’ and girls’ divisions at the Hibbing Invitational at Giants Ridge. Brainerd nabbed exactly half of the top ten finishes for the day enroute to sweeping both team titles.
Despite finishing a bit lower in the team standings than they may have liked the Bluejackets had several outstanding individual performances.
Senior Peyton Lind continued her streak of Top 10s finishing in sixth place and the top skier not hailing from Brainerd for the day.
Peyton’s become a real polished skier now,” said Bluejacket head coach Brice Walli. “She’s putting clean, fast runs together on a consistent basis. I’m seeing a lot more podiums in her future.”
Hibbing’s second scoring girl was sophomore Alli Rauker, who after having a rocky start to the season put two clean runs together for a 27th place finish.
“We’ve seen some real strides out of Alli in practice,” Walli said. “She’s really worked hard. It’s great that she put two good runs together but she’s definitely got more in her. It used to be just Alli going through the course. Now, she’s racing!”
Two of the Bluejacket girls’ top-seeded skiers fell out of the scoring causing seventh graders Abbey Helms and Sylvie Wetzel to pick up the slack finishing 32nd and 34th.
Eighth grader Hilda Knuckey was disqualified on her second run after a solid first run had her in 19th place while junior Maddy Clusiau found herself victim to one of those down days that the fickle sport of ski racing is known for.
“Boy, she just had two runs that fell apart on her today,” Walli said. “On her first run she was flying down the headwall just as fast as any of those top girls and caught her tip on a gate. When you’re skiing that close to a gate to get a fast time and you’re off by just half an inch - bam! You’re hiking!”
“Maddy’s also still working out some new equipment so another solid week of practice will do her good. Today just wasn’t her day.”
On the boys’ side it was senior Noah Vinopal again leading the way with his third top 10 finish of the season landing in eighth place just a second and a half off the podium in a tightly-packed field.
“Noah’s skiing really well this year,” Walli said. “We still have some things to work on to shave off some time and I think he’ll be a real contender for a State berth at the end of the season.”
Vinopal’s brother, junior Evan put two solid runs together for a 15th place finish. He was joined in the scoring by freshmen Carter Bungarten in 27th and Austin Pierce in 34th.
“With a bunch of guys out for injuries it’s good to see these younger skiers step up,” Walli said. “Carter has really been putting in the work this season at practice and he’s having good results. And Austin had a great day - 34th place out of 80 skiers is a good showing.”
The Bluejackets will have over a full week of practice before they return to action January 18 where they will welcome many of Section Seven’s powerhouses such as Stillwater and Forest Lake at Giant’s Ridge’s annual MLK Race. Walli is looking forward to see how his team matches up with the section’s top teams..
“We should be able to get a lot of work done next week with the holidays out of the way. We’re going to set up the timing on Saturday so we can experiment with some things and really get it dialed in before we head in to the heart of the season.”
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Brainerd, 218; Duluth East, 201; Cook County-Silver Bay, 183; Virginia Area, 167; Hibbing, 152; Duluth Marshall, 107; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 77; Hermantown, 51
GIRLS: Brainerd, 210; Virginia Area, 153; Duluth East, 151; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 124; Hibbing, 121; Cook County-Silver Bay, 111; Duluth Marshall, 87; Duluth Denfeld, 73
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Bren Elleson, EAST, 1:15.52; (2) Cal Madison, BRAIN, 1:17.03; (3) Max Darkow, BRAIN, 1:17.58; (4) Brandon Neifert, BRAIN, 1:17.59; (5) Masen McKeever, CCSB, 1:17.72; (6) Jacob McCarthy, VAAST, 1:17.93; (7) Cale Hendricks, EAST, 1:18.55; (8) Noah Vinopal, HIB, 1:19.05; (9) Anthony Elsenpeter, BRAIN, 1:19.19; (10) Ray Dressley, CCSB, 1:19.20; (15) Evan Vinopal, HIB, 1:22.44; (27) Carter Bungarten, HIB, 1:29.84; (34) Austin Pierce, HIB, 1:35.43; (37) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:39.45; (40) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:42.08; (41) Luke Nelson, HIB, 1:44.11; (44) Colton Damyanovich, HIB, 1:48.20; (46) Nills Heinemann, HIB, 1:51.39;
GIRLS: (1) Emma Hiebert, BRAIN, 1:22.15; (2) Carsyn Krassas, BRAIN, 1:23.22; (3) Cassidy Chaney, BRAIN, 1:23.27; (4) Erin Hoelzel, BRAIN, 1:23.97; (5) Maddie Pederson, BRAIN, 1:24.44; (6) Peyton Lind, HIB, 1:26.20; (7) Alli Krantz, BRAIN, 1:26.54; (8) Halle Lamb, CCSB, 1:26.93; (9) Mia Arnold, EAST, 1:27.72; (10) Emily Regas, CEC, 1:27.75; (27) Alli Raukar, HIB, 1:40.79; (32) Abbey Helms, HIB, 1:54.85; (34) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 2:01.63; (39) Maddy Clusiau, HIB, 2:14.38; (48) Iris Hendrickson, HIB, 3:42.41
