Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer coach Joe Edman lost a lot to graduation last season, which would be of some concern for most people.
Not Edman.
The Bluejacket mentor believes the team he’s fielding for the 2019 season won’t miss a beat.
There might be some growing pains, but Edman expects them to be over quickly as Hibbing/Chisholm opens the season today, beginning at 11 a.m., against Chisago Lakes at Vic Power Field.
Edman believes this group of younger players has what it takes to fill some of those holes lost to graduation.
“We lost seven seniors, so we’re replacing quite a bit on the defensive side of things,” Edman said. “We lost two of our best defensemen and forwards, so our mids might be a little light as far as the attack goes.
“That’s where Hunter and Vitek can try to step in, and we also have some younger kids getting their defensive skills down a little bit. It’ll be a little bit of a growing year as far as the attack goes.”
By Hunter and Vitek, Edman means seniors Hunter Carpenter and Vitek Vozdecky, who is a foreign exchange student at the school this season.
“I can see him (Vitek) controlling the midfield and getting scoring opportunities from him,” Edman said. “He’s fairly impressive. He seems to be in good shape, so he has endurance.
“I’m also happy with Hunter. He’s been great every year we’ve had him.”
Carpenter has made an impression with his teammates because he was elected captain on Wednesday.
“I’m happy with what he’s brought to the team,” Edman said. “I’m hoping Hunter can provide some scoring opportunities. He’s our fastest player. He brings speed, and he’s all-about soccer.
“He has a good attitude. That’s nice to see in a captain. We think our upperclassmen will step up and score some goals for us this year.”
The juniors on the team include, Payton Forer, Aman Majumdar and Gavin Valento.
They are joined by sophomores Oren Kero, Reilly Benedict, Griffin Benedict, Cooper Emerson, Kaden Haglin, Harrison Law, Kalin Menara, Alex Church, Reed Kearney and Nathan Wangensteen.
That’s where the youth lies. Not all of them have previous varsity experience, so it will take some time for them to get to know each other’s abilities on the pitch.
“I’d say we’ll probably spend some time getting to know each other during the first two weeks,” Edman said. “They will have to grow into their roles as far as who has the endurance.
“After that, there won’t be much of a growing year. They will know their roles. There’s a lot of talent in the freshmen and eighth-grade classes that will step up and contribute quite a bit. The freshmen and eighth-graders will move up quickly. They’re tough, with alot of energy. They know how to use it.”
They might not have varsity experience, but Edman is hoping that their summer-soccer experiences will pay off quickly.
“That’s the reason why,” he said. “They’re tough on the ball, and they have better speed than those just starting soccer right now. The younger players we have on the team know how to shoot They’ve been playing since an early age.”
Offensively, Edman will start with a 4-2-2 to try and put some goals on the board early.
“Once our defense gets ahold of the ball, we’ll work it to the midfield,” Edman said. “We’ll run an offside trap, so the other team can’t advance the ball. When we possess the ball at midfield, we want our mids to be more proficient at taking the ball up the line.
“We want to be more aggressive as soon as the boys are more conditioned. By next week, we should be more conditioned, but some of the younger players are still feeling like what each game is going to be like. They need to get more comfortable in their roles. They need to know what to do with the ball. They will get rid of the nerves and play more aggressively.”
Fortunately the Bluejackets get to do that in a familiar place. Hibbing/Chisholm has six-straight home games in the first part of its schedule, beginning with the Wildcats.
“Looking at their roster, my expectations have them fast and aggressive,” Edman said. “I know they lost a couple of their top scorers from two years ago. I’m hoping to exploit that, and take control of that with our strong defense.
“Our younger guys aren’t afraid to go out there and shoot. With all of the home games, that’s a powerful tool in our arsenal. They know the facility.”
Edman is hoping to win a good percentage of the games this season.
“Based on our first scrimmage with Proctor, we were down 1-0 in the second half, then we scored three goals when we came back out after halftime without any major struggles,” Edman said. “That’s a good sign.
“The boys were able to fight back. We have to keep shooting because things can change quickly. Youth feeds off of that. When they tied it up, they made the plays that they wouldn’t have made had they not scored that goal to tie the game.”
