Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — If the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team has a rivalry game, Grand Rapids would be the opponent.
That rivalry will be put to the test today when the Thunderhawks invade Vic Power Field for a 4 p.m., contest against the Bluejackets.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Joe Edman knows all about the rivalry between the two teams.
“It’ll be a tough game,” Edman said. “It’s always competitive. They have a good coaching staff and they have players that are fairly aggressive. It will be a close one. We always match them as far as technical skill, so it’ll come down to who wants it more.
“I have high hopes that our players want that victory. We’re going into it with our heads held high.”
The Bluejackets are coming into the game off a 4-2 loss to Chisago Lakes, but Edman learned a lot about his team in that contest.
There were some positives that came out of the loss to the Wildacts.
“I thought we had good possession, but our passing needs to be more accurate, with a little more power behind our passes,” Edman said. “They have to reach our team vs. getting them intercepted.
“We had a few give-aways we shouldn’t have had. On our attack, we need to make sure we have people up the field befor bringing the attack up the field. We’ve been leaving our forwards out to dry. Our mids need to get back on that.”
That’s where positioning comes into play.
“Positioning on the field is vital, as is playing the ball to space,” Edman said. “We need to move the ball to an opening, so we can possess it. They have to be more patient with
that. They need to develop vision to see where we have open players, or where we don’t have open players, players that could be in traffic.”
Being patient will be key to beating Grand Rapids.
“It’s moving the ball into space, and having an edge on defense where we don’t let them move the ball into our half of the field,” Edman said. “We have to play tough on possession.
“We have to let them know that we’re there, and we won’t tolerate them taking shots.”
If the Thunderhawks do get aggressive, this young Bluejacket team can’t back down from it.
“They’ve been fairly hard-nosed for the most part,” Edman said. “We’re developing an edge on defense, and we do get Cooper Emerson back. He brings a lot to our defense. We had to plug a few players in to fill his role (against Chisago Lakes).
“They weren’t used to playing there. They’re less experienced than him. We’re back to full strength.”
The pre-game speech will be simple.
“Generally, we tell them about the things they need to focus on, but each game is different,” Edman said. “A lot of the time, we try to get them motivated and excited. We want the first 20 minutes to have a big impact on the game.
“That’s usually when the first goal is scored. We want that to be ours. More importantly, I want them to enjoy the game. Win or lose, we want to have fun, but we want to challenge the other team.”
