CHISHOLM — Through five games this season, the Chisholm High School football team has maybe won the turnover over battle one time, against Barnum.
Otherwise, losing the ball has been one of the reasons why the Bluestreaks are 0-5 during the season.
Chisholm coach Nick Milani has stressed that from the beginning of the season, and that’s one of the things the Bluestreaks will try to do today when they host North Woods in a 7 p.m., contest at Joel Maturi Field.
Winning the turnover battle is priority No. 1 heading into this contest with the Grizzlies.
“I’ve stressed that from day one of camp,” Milani said. “That’s the thing I’ve stressed the most — we don’t fumble. That’s been frustrating this year, given the number of fumbles we’ve had. Turnovers have been a problem this year.
“Whey they do their play-action and throw it, we have to make sure we’re in the right position in the secondary to make a play on the ball.”
That’s why North Woods handled East Central last week.
“They had a big win against them, but the score may be more misleading than the film itself because of the conditions last Friday,” Milani said. “East Central turned it over five or six times, and that’s uncharacteristic of them.”
Milani said that North Woods has been successful because they run the ball.
“They run dives, powers and the toss,” he said. “We have to stop the run. They know what they have to do is a tall task, but they know what their job is, and where they should be.
“If the guys stick to their assignments, our defense will give us a chance to win the game.”
After a 58-0 loss to Deer River, Milani and his coaching staff had to fix some things heading into this Homecoming game.
“We have to pay attention to detail,” he said. “It’s a lot of little things. Our attitudes got down because we fell behind early again. The guys get more inclined to get down on themselves too early, and that set up that disappointment.
“We have to be patient. We as coaches have talked about that. We understand it’s a process. I think most of the players understand that as well. Even those older guys, the seniors, have been good. Their spirits have been high in practice.”
Milani is hoping some changes on the offensive side of the ball spark some positive plays.
“We’ve made some changes in the run game,” he said. ‘We’re hoping to establish that early on, trying to get more hard-earned yards on the ground. We’re hoping that gives Bryce (Warner) more freedom through the air.”
