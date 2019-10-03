Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The theme for the fans Thursday in the Lincoln Elementary School gymnasium was purple, and through the sea of purple shirts the Bluestreaks came out on top.
The Chisholm High School volleyball team beat Hibbing in four sets 19-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15 leading to a 3-1 victory.
Chisholm’s head coach Pam Pioske knew her team was amped up for this game.
“From the beginning of the season, the girls were really focused on winning in Hibbing,” Pioske said. “I kept telling them, ‘You can’t put too much focus on one game because then you’re going to let the stress of that game get to you.’”
Pioske hit that nail right on the head.
The first set was all Hibbing as the Bluejackets jumped out to an early lead and refused to yield, winning 25-19.
For the mistakes that Chisholm made in the first set, the Bluejackets came out and took advantage.
“They came out strong,” Hibbing coach Sarah McGough said, “We came out with a different lineup tonight, and it’s still a work in progress, but I saw improvement. We changed up our hitters to put them in different areas, and we moved a hitter back to a spot she used to play.”
The Bluestreaks were haunted by a lot of unforced errors.
“We had a lot of bad passes in the first game.” Pioske said. “After that they realized they needed to recapture their mental focus.”
The Bluestreaks settled down and started to get into a rhythm.
Both teams seemed to find the same rhythm in the second set as the teams began trading points.
The Bluejackets jumped out in front, but the Bluestreaks stayed within a couple of points.
The lead was exchanged a handful of times throughout the until Chisholm took a 20-19 lead. Chisholm made a run and made it to game leading 24-19.
Hibbing refused to go away and scraped together three straight points, but eventually Chisholm finally brought home game point.
The third set saw the teams battle it out once again.
There were multiple ties and lead changes until the Bluejackets appeared to be in control.
Hibbing had two chances to put the game away, leading by scores of 24-23 and 25-24, but both times the Bluestreaks tied the score.
Chisholm had the next opportunity to win after an Abby Thompson kill put the Bluestreaks up 26-25.
One chance was all Chisholm needed to win as it captured the next point to put Hibbing one game away from elimination.
It was all Chisholm in the fourth set.
The Bluestreaks capitalized on early mistakes by the Bluejackets to take a quick lead.
From there Pioski saw her team pick up its energy.
“Once we took that big lead, we were excited and we had the momentum,” Pioske said.
Leading 10-5, Chisholm went on to outscore the Bluejackets 15-10 two win the final set by 10.
For Hibbing, Haley Hawkinson had eight kills and one block; Justyne Orazem had seven kills and ten digs; Bailey Broker had seven kills, five aces and one block; Asyia Skalsky had six kills and 18 digs; and Bella Scaia recorded 15 digs.
Chisholm was lead by Thompson, who finished with 26 kills, 20 digs, four assists and one block. Jordan Temple had six kills, 42 set assists and 18 digs. Lolla Gangl had four kills and 12 digs, and Gabby Walters recorded 19 digs.
Eveleth-Gilbert 3
International Falls 1
EVELETH — The Golden Bears had another strong night and cruised past International Falls, 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 25-13, 25-19) Thursday.
Head coach Beth Bittmann said her team’s passing was the best it’s been all seaon and the defense was really good, as well.
“They would hit it at us and we’d dig it up and hit right back at them,’’ she said.
Payton Dosan led the way with 15 kills, while Maggie Landwer added 17 set assists and Lauren Lautigar had 12 set assists. In addition, Emma Westby put down 11 kills, while Emily Kemp and Mikayla Kibbe each recorded six kills.
“Payton Dosan had an exceptional night at the net,’’ Bittmann added.
The Bears play at Mesabi East on Monday and host Cherry on Tuesday.
Virginia 3,
Mesabi East 0
At Aurora, Alli Anderson engineered 32 set assists for Virginia as the visitors blanked Mesabi East, 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 26-24).
Lexiss Trygg also came up with 13 digs and eight kills, while also serving up six aces. In addition, the Devils got 10 kills each from Emily Hejny and Kaylee Iverson.
Mesabi East was led by Emma Baker with 20 set assists, Steph Zimmer with 15 digs and Aliyah Sahr with 13 digs. Lindsey Baribeau and Meghan Walker each put down five kills.
Giants head coach Sara Baribeau said her squad played in a slump and had too many unforced errors in the first two games before rallying in the third game. However, it was too little, too late, she added.
Mesabi East hosts its own tournament on Saturday.
Hill City 3,
Northeast Range 0
At Babbitt, Hill City cruised past Northeast Range Thursday, 3-0 (25-5, 25-10, 25-13).
No stats were available.
Tuesday’s Game
At Deer River, Emma Westby put down 10 kills in Tuesday night’s match to help lead Eveleth-Gilbert past the Warriors, 3-1 (25-23, 13-25, 25-11, 25-21).
The Bears’ Maggie Landwer also came up with 10 set assists, while Payton Dosan and Ashley Pionk each chipped in with five digs.
Ely 3,
Bigfork 0
At Ely, the Timberwolves grabbed another 3-0 sweep with a dominant performance over Bigfork, winning their sets 25-14, 25-7, 25-10.
The balanced offensive attack was led by Erika Mattson with eight kills to go along with her two blocks and eight ace serves. McKenna Coughlin added five kills, nine digs and three ace serves. Brielle Kallberg had four kills and three aces and Jenna Merhar tallied four kills and three blocks. McCartney Kaercher finished the evening with 23 set assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.