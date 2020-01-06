Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School boys basketball team is coming off a loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl, and it won’t get any easier today.
That’s because the Bluestreaks will travel to Nashwauk to take on the Spartans in the 7:15 p.m., matchup at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
Against the Rangers, Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming was missing two players — Bryce Warner and John Mitchell — but they should be back in the lineup for this game.
“Not having Bryce there as a ball-handler hurt us a lot,” Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming said. “I had some young guys in during the game, and that hurt us having that youth on the floor.
“Bryce should be back, so hopefully, he’s good to go.”
The Spartans are a big team, so having Mitchell back will be crucial.
“Having John there as a presence will help us,” Fleming said. “Running the floor with Bryce and Jude (Sundquist) is going to help because their guards are quick. Hopefully, we can hang with them for awhile, and see how things go.”
That height comes from Jeff and Jack Lorenz, who will be a handful for Chisholm.
With Brent Keranen, Jager Nash and Spencer Engel filling out the lineup, plus some guys coming off of the bench, the Bluestreaks will be tested.
“They’re strong,” Fleming said. “They just got done playing North Woods and Greenway, and both games were good and close. When you look at those three teams, they should be at the top of their sections.
“We have to try and slow them down if we can. We don’t have a lot of height to slow down the brothers, but if we can slow down their guards, that will be one thing we’re concentrating on.”
Offensively, Fleming wants to separate both Warner and Sundquist so Nashwauk-Keewatin has to defend them separately rather than together.
“A lot of teams are concentrating on Jude and trying to shut them down,” Fleming said. “We need to rotate the ball better. If we can do that, we’ll be OK.”
According to Fleming, Sundquist has been getting frustrated by all of the attention he’s receiving.
“Up until the last game, he had been handling it well, but Mountain Iron-Buhl pressured him hard,” Fleming said. “A lot of his teammates weren’t getting him open, so he was getting frustrated.”
It’s a game that’s important for QRF rankings, but Fleming isn’t too concerned about that.
“I want to see where we’re at,” he said. “After the MIB game, the guys were depressed with how we played. We’ll see how they bounce back.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.