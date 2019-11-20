Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — Last year, the Chisholm High School girls basketball team was young and somewhat intimidated at the varsity level.
This year, the Bluestreaks are a year older, wiser and stronger, and they’re looking forward to the 2019-20 season, which gets underway today as Chisholm hosts Bigfork in a 7:15 p.m., contest at Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske has already seen a noticable improvement in this year’s team over last year’s team.
“We should be stronger than last year because I have the same team coming back,” Pioske said. “We didn’t lose any players. We have more strength and more experience. Our practices have been going well.
“We still need work on our man-to-man defense, but that will take some time.”
There will be one junior, two sophomores, one freshman and one eighth-grader in Pioske’s starting lineup.
“Overall, we’re still young,” she said. “That concerns me because of our size and strength. That was an issue last year. We got beat because of our size and strength. We had eighth-graders playing varsity against seniors.
“That’s difficult. Even though we’re still young, we have that year of experience. We seem to be more ready and less scared this year. Some of our girls were intimidated and didn’t want to go into the game. They were concerned about getting hurt. This year, they’re more excited to play, and they can’t wait for today.”
The lone senior on the team is Carolina Mauré. The junior class consists of Sofie Anderson, Alexis MacMillan and Kaija Gams.
The sophomores are Jordan Temple, Taylor Yaroscak, Mya Pessenda and Katie Pearson. They are joined by freshmen Lola Huhta, Jade Wolfram, Amanda Bjortomt, Hannah Kne and Olivia Hutchings.
Eighth-grader Tresa Baumgard will play a vital role for the Bluestreaks this season.
“Seeing as we don’t have the numbers with our juniors and seniors, our freshmen and sophomores will have to step it up more,” Pioske said. “Tresa had 90 blocks last year. Her height makes a difference. She has long arms.
“She’s been getting a lot of rebounds in practice, but she still needs to work on her shot. That will come with more experience. She’s blocking shots like crazy, so we’re counting on that again.”
Offensively, Pioske expects this team to be better than last year.
“We were learning a new offense, so now they’re more familiar with it,” Pioske said. “They’re running it better. We’ve added a few more items to it, and it’s looking better.”
Defensively, Pioske would like to play man-to-man, but that’s a work in progress.
“It needs work,” she said. “We’re not fast enough yet due to our age and strength. As they get older and faster, it’ll get better.
“Our zone is still the best that we play.”
The Huskies, according to Pioske, lost most of their 2018-19 team to graduation, and only one starter returns.
“Ideally, there’s one player to focus on more than the others, but she is a good shooter,” Pioske said. “As for us, I want to see us run the floor a little more. I want more fastbreaks. That’s our goal for today.
“It’ll be fun to go up against another varsity team instead of our junior varsity in practice. We’ll see where we stand today. We should have more wins than last year. Our goal is .500, but we’ll have to get faster on defense to reach that this year. If they play hard and with heart, they could do it.”
