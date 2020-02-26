Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — In the span of one year, the Chisholm High School girls basketball team has improved immensely.
The Bluestreaks were 4-20 and heading into playoffs last year, winning once and losing once to go 5-21. This season, Chisholm is 18-8, which translates into a 13-game improvement.
Last year, Chisholm was the 13th seed and had a play-in game with Fond du Lac.
This season, the Bluestreaks are slotted into the fifth seed and will take on North Woods in a Section 7A first-round contest, beginning at 7 p.m., today on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Not even Chisholm coach Pam Pioske could have imagined the turnaround, but she thought this team would be better.
“I knew that we would play better than last year,” she said. “It’s the same group of girls, but I’m impressed with how much they’ve improved in one year. A lot of that deals with their mental capacity to understand the game.
“They’re a smart group of girls. They have a great work ethic. From last year’s play-in game to this year, that’s definitely a step higher than last year.”
With that comes expectations, and but Pioske believes this team is up for the challenge.
“We definitely want to go into this first game strong and ready to play hard,” Pioske said. “We have to make sure we go in there playing to win, not just playing to play. We don’t want to underestimate North Woods.
“There could be an upset, and that’s not what we want.”
The two teams met on Nov. 26, with the Bluestreaks earning a 75-68 win.
Pioske knows that game means nothing as the second season begins.
“I’m sure they’re improved, just like us,” Pioske said. “Our improvement is more just based on our win-loss record, and who they’ve lost to and we defeated that team. I’ve reviewed some and compared, and compared to how we’re playing, it’s a drastic improvement.
“We did so many things wrong in that game, but now, we’re doing them right.”
The one area where Pioske is concerned about the Grizzlies is in the paint.
“We have to watch their post players,” she said. “They like to feed the ball inside to Hannah Kinsey. They’re not much for outside shooting, 3-point shooting, but they could have improved on that since that last game, but a majority of their points are coming from their inside game.”
That mean’s Chisholm eighth-grader Tresa Baumgard will have her hands full covering North Woods’ posts.
“She has to make sure she moves her feet, and she has to play faster,” Pioske said. “She always gets a lot of blocks for us, but she also has foul trouble. She has to play a smart game.”
The Bluestreaks’ outside game has shown the most improvement over the course of the year.
“We’re doing well,” Pioske said. “We don’t rely on one or two players. We have a full group, six, that can shoot the ball and score. That’s been a huge key. Teams can’t key on one player and take her out of the game.
“They have others to look at as well.”
That win over Fond du Lac last year in the that play-in game did give Chisholm a boost of confidence that it can take into this game with the Grizzlies.
“That was a big win for us,” Pioske said. “We struggled throughout the year, and took some bumps along the way. That was an improvement going into this year. Without having to play a play-in game, the girls are excited and confident.
“They’re definitely ready to play.”
