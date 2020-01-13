Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — Sometimes, it’s not how a team starts a game, but how they finish it.
That was the case with the Chisholm High School girls basketball team against Hill City/Northland.
The Bluestreaks didn’t start out so well, but they got better as the game wore on en route to a 67-44 victory over the Storm on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium Monday.
Through the first 11 minutes of the first half, Chisholm only had 13 points, but the Bluestreaks were fortunate to have a 13-10 lead.
“I thought we started rough,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “Our shooting percentage was low at the start of the game. We couldn’t seem to make a shot. That was the biggest part of it.
“We weren’t playing as fast as we should have been playing. It took us awhile to wake up.”
The alarm clock went off once Pioske put on the press.
Chisholm got some steals and some easy baskets to lead 30-15 at the half.
“All of a sudden, we got a lot more energy,” Pioske said. “We got a couple steals and baskets. Everybody felt that, and they were a little more excited. They picked up their speed on the court and started playing better.”
Pioske wanted to keep that same strategy for the second half.
“We still wanted to come out and press,” Pioske said. “If anything, we actually need to practice it. We still have a lot of holes in our press, and some of our girls are still making mistakes and not covering in the correct areas.
“Our goal was to try and keep perfecting that, and keep practicing that.”
Hill City/Northland came out in the second half and three-straight 3-pointers, but Chisholm countered that with 11 points of its own to lead 41-24 with just over 13 minutes to play.
The Storm then went on a 10-0 run to make it 41-34, but Pioske wasn’t too concerned about that rally.
“They do have some good shooters,” Pioske said. “When they hit a couple threes, they started coming back and got it to within 10 at one point. We had to fix some errors we were making on defense.
“We changed our defense and that helped a little bit.”
The Bluestreaks hung tough throughout that run, and their press started paying dividends again as Chisholm with on a 13-2 run to put the game away.
“It was still working quite well, but there were times when they were beating it,” Pioske said. “They were beating it more in the second half than when we first started doing it, especially near the end of the game.
“We were out of position. We were forgetting where we were going. It’s something we need to keep working on in practice.”
Sofie Anderson led the Bluestreaks with 18 points, followed by Jordan Temple with 17 and Tresa Baumgard 15.
Hunter Ahonen had 15 for Hill City/Northland.
HC/N 15 29 — 44
CHS 30 37 — 67
Hill City/Northland: Kayleigh Horn 2, Amber St. Martin 2, Hunter Ahonen 15, Ava Solie 5, Alexis Cash 8, Emma Finke 3, Alynza Welk 5, Joei Koran 4.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 5, Lola Huhta 2, Sofie Anderson 18, Hannah Kne 6, Jordan Temple 17, Tresa Baumgard 15, Mya Pessenda 2.
Total Fouls: Hill City/Northland 20; Chisholm 19; Fouled Out: Baumgard; Free Throws: Hill City/Northland 10-21; Chisholm 7-19; 3-pointers: Ahonen 2, Solie, Cash 2, Anderson 2, Temple.
