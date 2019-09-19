Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — Chisholm High School football coach Nick Milani is trying to change the culture of the Bluestreaks’ program
That’s going to take some time, but the only way to do that is by finding some success.
So far, Chisholm has given up 95 points defensively, but the ’Streaks’ offense has only put up six points.
To that end, Milani and his coaching staff have put more emphasis on the offensive side of the ball this week as Chisholm gets set to take on East Central today, beginning at 7 p.m., in Finlayson.
According to Milani, his team, win or lose, needs to see some success.
“That would be big for some of the younger and newer guys to get a taste of success,” Milani said. “That will help them stay committed to trying to build something here. Little successes every week help in that process.”
To aid in that process, Milani and his coaching staff have put a lot of emphasis on the running game this week.
“We’ve been working on getting a push up front,” Milani said. “We’ve put in some new looks for the backs to give them more space and more blockers, to help them get into the secondary.
“That running game has been or No. 1 priority.”
According to Milani, the Eagles like to switch between a four- and five-man defensive front, so that running game has been designed for that defensive scheme.
“We want to catch them in that four-man front,” Milani said. “We want to run first to get them to put five on the line, and that should open up the passing game for Jude (Sundquist).”
Sundquist will start in place of Bryce Warner, who is nursing an injury.
What does Sundquist bring to the table?
“It opens up the running game for the quarterback,” Milani said. “We can use some play-action, and getting Jude to the edge to make plays, with the kind of athlete he is.”
Milani doesn’t believe moving Sundquist to quarterback will hinder any sort of passing game because Ryan Musburger and Will Gundy have done an adequate job at the receiver positions.
“Ryan is a good, young receiver, and Will, who is a new player, has stepped up big time in a receiving spot,” Milani said.
Defensively, Milani expects East Central to run a lot of two-back sets.
“They’re a run-first team, and most of their passes are play-action,” Milani said. “They have a good front line. They get a good push. Our key defensively is stopping the run and making them pass.
“We’d rather have them beat us in the air, rather than let them run it down our throat.”
If the Bluestreaks can get that offensive push, Milani is hoping that his team can get on the board first, which hasn’t happened in the first two games.
“Getting into the end zone early in the first quarter is going to be the difference,” Milani said. “Our defense has been playing from behind all season. Giving up a lot of points is just as much on the offense not getting into the end one and helping the defense out.
“Playing from ahead would make them go to the air, especially late in the game, if we have a lead. We want to force them to throw the ball more than they would if they have a lead.”
