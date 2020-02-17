Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School boys basketball team only has six wins on the season, but four of them are at home.
On the road, the Bluestreaks only have two victories.
That has to change starting today when Chisholm travels to Floodwood to take on the Polar Bears in a 7:15 p.m., match up on the Floodwood High School Gymnasium.
Bluestreak coach Jeremy Fleming isn’t sure why his team struggles on the road.
“Maybe it’s team chemistry,” Fleming said. “Maybe it’s because we have more turnovers on the road. I asked them the other day in our huddle, and we’re not sure why. We play better at home. Maybe it’s partly due to our youth.
“We’re young.”
To try and avoid that, Fleming has been working on some things to get Chisholm’s offense on track a little more.
“We had a good practice Monday,” Fleming said. “We worked on our transition game a little bit. I’ve also been working with the bigs on their footwork and moves around the basket.”
Those big men are Danny Rusten and John Mitchell.
“We played a two-man game around the basket to get them more involved than they have been in the last couple of games,” Fleming said. “I would like to see John get back into the scoring category.
“If we can get Danny to around 14 or 15, we’ll be alright.”
What’s the key to doing that?
“It’s setting screens, and trying to run a high-low together,” Fleming said. “It’s that and setting screens for our guards, too, then rolling back to the basket. We try to keep it simple. It’s rolling back to the basket.”
The Polar Bears only have one win this season, but that doesn’t mean Chisholm can look past them.
“It’s been interesting,” Fleming said. “I was watching their scores and at the beginning of the season, they were averaging 70 or so points per game. In their last few games, that average had dropped to around 40.
“I told the guys that we have to be more focused, then hopefully, we’ll play well. We need to start building more consistency. That’s one of the biggest things. We’re all over the place. We need the guys to be consistent, so when the ball is swung to them, they should be able to score.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.