CHISHOLM — When the Chisholm High School volleyball team started the season, Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske thought she might have a .500 team.
Chisholm has exceeded that expectation as the Bluestreaks are 12-5 on the season.
After a rough tournament over the weekend, Chisholm will try to bounce back today when it travels to Littlefork-Big Falls to take on the Vikings in a 7 p.m., contest.
Pioske has been pleasantly surprised by the way her team has developed since those first practices in August.
“My goal was to be about .500, but we’re above that,” Pioske said. “We’ve had so much improvement since the beginning of the season, much better than anticipated. Based on the first couple of weeks of practice, we had a lot of improving to do.
“We had to pass better, and our hitting wasn’t as strong, other than Abby (Thompson). All of the girls have had such huge leaps of improvement. That improvement has shown in how we’ve played in our games.”
Who has made the biggest improvements?
According to Pioske, her freshmen, including Gabby Walters and Lola Huhta.
“Gabby, from the beginning of the year, has stepped into a defensive role on the varsity. When our libero (Kaija Gams) got hurt, she’s filled those shoes just fine. She’s an amazing player right now.
“Lola, she has improved her hitting since the beginning of the season. She has the second highest kills behind Abby.”
The rise of those two players has been a surprise, to say the least.
“When you’re young, you don’t have the strength, speed or agility of some of the older girls,” Pioske said. “You don’t have the knowledge or experience the older girls would have.
“You have a lot more to do to catch up to the level of the older girls, so you can play with them. The freshmen have gained the respect of their teammates playing at the older level.”
Chisholm is coming off a weekend where it lost to both Ely and Floodwood at the Mesabi East Tournament.
“It was rough,” Pioske said. “We didn’t play our best. Ely is an excellent team, but we struggled on defense more than we have all year. We also lost to Floodwood. That was not expected.
“Those days happen. We have to recover from that and get on a winning streak again.”
That streak can start against the Vikings.
“They usually have good middle hitters, and defensively, they’re going to do a lot of diving and hitting the floor,” Pioske said. “I’m sure they will key on Abby, so we have to make sure we run a strategic offense.
“Whey they’re keying in on one player, you have to utilize that player to throw their blockers off. We have to set to the outside, to Tianna (Brayton) or Lolo, who should have a single block. They have to put the ball away.
“The girls realize how good of a team they can be and how well the season can go if they keep working hard.”
