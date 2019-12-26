Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — After somewhat of a rocky start (1-3), the Chisholm High School boys basketball team is finally righted the ship.
The Bluestreakes are on a two-game winning streak, having beaten Northland and McGregor just before the Christmas break.
Chisholm will try and extend that streak today when they play host to the Chisholm Holiday Tournament, taking on Carlton in a 7:30 p.m., contest on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
At 6 p.m., Wrenshall takes on Sacred Heart in the other boys game. On the girls side, the Bluestreaks host Sacred Heart at 2:30 p.m., and Carlton and Wrenshall play at 1 p.m.
Chisholm coach Jeremy Fleming has liked the way his team has regrouped since the start of the season.
“We’re getting back into a groove,” Fleming said. “Playing teams of our caliber, with my youth, it’s going to take some time for those guys to gel. It’s cutting down on turnovers.”
Against both the Eagles and Mercs, Fleming said his team kept the turnover numbers down in the first half, around 10, but in the second half of those games, that number was closer to 30.
“If we take care of the ball, we’ll do well,” Fleming said.
Defensively, that part of the Bluestreaks’ game has picked up tremendously, especially with Bryce Warner, Jude Sundquist and July Abernathy all playing well.
“The guys are playing together,” Fleming said. “They’re using their hands. That’s something we’ve been stressing all year, extending those hands out and tipping the ball. That makes a huge difference.
“It’s like a night-and-day difference. Both Bryce and Jude have long arms. When we’re playing either a zone or man-to-man, they’re right there in the passing lanes.”
As far as the tournament goes, Fleming likes the fact that his team gets to play at home against two Section 7A opponents and one from out of the section.
“This is the year where we get the chance to play Sacred Heart,” Fleming said. “They’re from western Minnesota. Wrenshall and Carlton are in our section.”
As far as Carlton goes, Fleming doesn’t know much about them, but the Bulldogs might have some size in the middle.
“All I know about them is that we played against them last year,” Fleming said. “We have a totally-different team, and one of their big guys was hurt last year. He’s a senior this year. I don’t know how many points he’s averaging, but I’m guessing around 20.
“We’ve worked on that in practice. We’ll have to front him at times, and sandwich him a little bit. We have to keep him out of sync. If they run things through him, we have to do our best to get as many turnovers on him as we can. We can’t make it easy for him.”
These two games are another chance for Chisholm to come together as a team.
“It’s important for our team to play together,” Fleming said. “We’re working on gelling. I also have some guys coming off of the bench, and I want them to contribute. We’re trying to move forward to find out who’s working the best together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.