Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — It was the season Chisholm High School football coach Nick Milani was looking for, but when you’re building a program, it’s one step at a time.
That’s how Milani and his coaching staff looked at it, and the Bluestreaks learned and grew as a team during the 2019 season.
Chisholm may have finished 0-6, but now, that record can be put in the rearview mirror as the Bluestreaks open postseason play with a Section 7A first-round contest on the road against Deer River today, beginning at 7 p.m.
According to Milani, his team has started to play a lot better during its final two games of the season in a two-point loss to Barnum and a loss to North Woods.
“They’ve come along way since week one,” Milani said. “Even though our last Deer River score doesn’t reflect it, our other two games to end the year, in those two games, they stepped up and bounced back from an early deficit, turnovers and big plays.
“They’ve learned a l ot as a team about each other and themselves. They’re making sure they’re taking care of the little things. If they do their jobs, the rest will come.”
Against the Bombers, Milani said his team had a chance to take a lead, but a turnover killed a drive inside the 10-yard line.
“We could have won that game,” Milani said. “Even against North Woods, we were down by a score, and we turned it over inside their five. Another turnover just before the half gave them a 12-0 lead instead of a 6-0 lead.
“That score didn’t reflect how close it was on the field.”
In its last meeting against the Warriors, Chisholm lost 58-0. There won’t be any secrets in this game.
“We rewatched the tape from that game,” Milani said. “We know what they run, and they know what we run. With these last few practices leading up to it, it’s about our mentality. Deer River is a good football team, but we have to do the things that we know we can do.”
Milani wants his team to be balanced on offense, but depending on the weather, the Bluestreaks ground game must be in tip-top shape.
“That could be very important, depending on how wet it is,” Milani said. “We’re going to have to be able to run the ball. From the beginning of the year, we’ve had a lot of improvement, but against them earlier, we didn’t get must push off of the ball.”
Defensively, Milani knows exactly what Deer River wants to do.
“It’s making sure we stop the run,” he said. “They did beat us with a couple of big pass plays, but they’re certainly a run-first offense. If it’s wet, we want to force them to throw the ball.
“We want them in second- and third-and-long situations.”
This will be Milani’s first playoff game as a coach, and he’s looking forward to it.
“I’m hoping we play the best game we’ve played all year,” he said. “They’ve been loose this week, and they’ve shown in the last couple of weeks that they can compete at a higher level.
“The pieces are there to play our best game yet. We need our seniors to step up and have the underclassmen rally around them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.