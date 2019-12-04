Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — With a lot of young players, Chisholm High School boys basketball coach Jeremy Fleming wasn’t surprised when his team started out with a lot of nerves against International Falls Tuesday.
Those nerves led to 18 first-half turnovers, but the Bluestreaks settled in and came back to tie the game halfway through the second half.
The Broncos would eventually go on to win the game, but Chisholm gets a second chance at victory today when the Bluestreaks host Lakeview Christian Academy on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium, beginning at 7:15 p.m.
That game was a good starting point for Fleming and his team.
“I got to see how my youth responded,” Fleming said. “We got it tied, but they went on a 12-2 run, and we didn’t recover from that. They hit a couple of threes down the stretch. For us, it’s all about cutting down the turnovers.
“Defensively, we worked on spacing and what to look for on the weak side. We got burned a couple of times, so we walked through a few things in practice (Wednesday). We went at game speed, so that was good.”
Fleming is hoping that those first-game jitters are gone, and seeing as this game is at home, his team should feel more at ease.
“In that first half (Tuesday), we had a lot of nerves,” Fleming said. “They were nervous during the JV game. For some of the younger guys, it took them a half to get settled in. I asked them now that we’re at home, do we expect a different type of game nerve-wise?”
As for the Lions, Fleming doesn’t know much about them.
“I know they lost their top three scorers to graduation,” he said. “From there, I looked at our game from last year, and they had a couple of guys score eight and 10 points. We’ll see. I don’t know how much they played during the summer.”
Which means, Fleming and his team are going into this game blind.
“We’re going to use our speed against them,” Fleming said. “They, traditionally, like to move the ball up the floor quickly. We’ll put some pressure on them and see how they respond.
“We don’t know what defense we’ll try, but we’ll use two or three different defenses. It’ll be a chess match until we get it figured out.”
