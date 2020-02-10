Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — The plan worked to perfection.
The Chisholm High School girls basketball team played a box-and-1 to slow down South Ridges’ Adella Olesiak, and make her teammates beat them.
Olesiak would score 17 points, but the rest of the Panthers had a hard time shooting as the Bluestreaks escaped with a 47-41 victory over South Ridge Monday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Neither team lit up in the first half, but Chisholm only had 15 points through the first 12 minutes of the game.
Fortunately for the Bluestreaks, their defense was right on task.
“We started slow, but defensively, I thought they did a good job,” Chisholm coach Pam Pioske said. “Our defense has come a long way this year. Offensively, the shots weren’t going in again.
“We’ve been in a slump where our defense has been great. We’ve been stopping the ball, but when we get on offense, they’re not going in.”
South Ridge started slow, too, but the Panthers picked it up during the latter stages of the first half to lead 26-22 at the break.
“They started in the box-and-1, and we got a little tired,” South Ridge coach Brad Olesiak said. “They ran her into the ground a little. We had some good looks, but with 30 turnovers, you’re never going to win a high school game.
“We struggled.”
Pioske didn’t make many adjustments at the half, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
“We decided to stick with the same defense,” Pioske said. “We wanted to take Olesiak out of her game. We knew she was their biggest threat. Offensively, we talked a little about what we needed to be doing.
“There were a lot of times when we weren’t running it correctly. They didn’t change a whole lot, but they were putting up wide-open shots, and they were going in during the second half.”
Chisholm was trailing 35-33 with 9:44 to play, but Katie Pearson struck for seven points to make it 42-35, and the Bluestreaks never looked back.
“That run was important,” Pioske said. “That got their energy up, their momentum, they were excited. Once you get that going, they start playing as a team better.”
Olesiak knew that was the turning point of the game.
“They’re a smart team,” Olesiak said. “They’ve got good guards, so I knew it was going to be tough. We don’t play well from behind. We’ve always struggled this year in scoring. That’s our weakness.
“We don’t play well from behind, and that’s not good for us, but I liked our hustle. I thought our man defense was good. Their defense stayed strong from beginning to the end. Ours got a little tired. They beat us up on the boards. We were one-and-done.”
The Bluestreaks were led by Pearson with 16 points. Hannah Kne had 10, Sofie Anderson nine and Jordan Temple eight.
The Panthers didn’t get another play in double figures. Rylee Young had nine.
SR 26 15 — 41
CHS 22 25 — 47
South Ridge: Rylee Young 9, Svea Snickers 6, Lexi Bergum 2, Paris FierkeLepp 5, Adella Olesiak 17.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 6, Lola Huhta 2, Sofie Anderson 9, Hannah Kne 10, Jordan Temple 8, Mya Pessenda 2.
Total Fouls: South Ridge 17; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: Alana Young; Free Throws: South Ridge 7-8; Chisholm 7-14; 3-pointers: Young 3, Olesiak, Pearson, Anderson 2, Kne.
Boys Basketball
Carlton 64
Cherry 58
CHERRY — The Bulldogs got 23 points from Ben Soderstrom en route to the road win over the Tigers Monday.
Ryan Gray hit for 19 points for Carlton, including five 3-pointers. Matt Sanktuyl had 12.
Isaac Asuma had 24 for Cherry. Matthew Welch and Izaic Martin both had eight.
CAHS 38 26 — 64
CHHS 32 26 — 58
Carlton: Adam Hey 2, Ryan Gray 19, Sawyer Thorman 3, Austin Parker 3, Justin Swanson 2, Matt Sanktuyl 12, Ben Soderstrom 23.
Cherry: Matthew Welch 8, Isaac Asuma 24, Gavin Constantine 6, Sam Serna 3, Izaic Martin 8, Zach Carpenter 5, Nick Serna 2, Mason Perkovich 2.
Total Fouls: Carlton 12; Cherry 18; Fouled Out: Sanktuyl; Free Throws: Carlton 9-17; Cherry 5-7; 3-pointers: Gray 5, Thorman, Parker, Asuma 2, Constantine 2, Sam Serna.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 104
Littlefork-Big Falls 28
NASHWAUK — The Spartans had five players in double figures as they took down the Vikings at home Monday.
Gaige Waldvogel led the way for Nashwauk-Keewatin (17-3) with 18 points, followed by Jeff Lorenz with 14, Brent Keranen 12, and Jager Nash and Jack Lorenz 10 each.
Jacob Pendergast led Littlefork-Big Falls with 12 points.
LBF 19 9 — 28
NK 58 46 — 104
Littlefork-Big Falls: Anthony Cirpiano 2, Cameron McRoberts 3, Blake Chiebecek 3, Dale Erickson 3, Jerrell Banner 2, Jacob Pendergast 12, Nathan Kennedy 3.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 18, Casey Clusiau 9, Spencer Engel 9, Jager Nash 10, Jeff Lorenz 14, Dan Olson 5, Daylen White 3, Keegan Warmuth 9, Damon Gangl 2, Taveon Hallmark 3, Jack Lorenz 10, Brent Keranen 12.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 14; Nashwauk-Keewatin 12; Fouled Out: Pendergast; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 10-17; Nashwauk-Keewatin 7-11; 3-pointers: Erickson, Kennedy, Waldvogel 3, Clusiau 3, Engel, Nash, Jeff Lorenz, Olson, White.
