CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School volleyball team came in as the fourth seed as their Section 7A tournament run started Monday in Chisholm at the Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
The Bluestreaks proved why they earned that No. 4 seed as they beat Bigfork in three sets, winning 25-19, 25-9, 25-8.
The Bluestreaks came out in the first set a little timid, and the Huskies were able to keep the score close.
About halfway through the set, Chisholm found its confidence and started to impose its will against the Huskies.
The Bluestreaks got the first set to match point with a 24-17 lead before winning it by six.
Chisholm head coach Pam Pioske noticed that her team came out a little shaky to start the game.
“The consistency wasn’t there in the first game,”’ Pioske said. “We were making too many errors. First game of the playoffs. they were nervous.”
Nerves were to be expected being the first game in a section tournament for some of Chisholm’s younger players.
“Overall, we’re still a young team. We have three seniors,” Pioske said. “The younger players get nervous because they don’t want to let down the seniors.”
Once Chisholm won the first set, Pioske was able to calm those nerves by reminding her players that they could handle the moment.
The second set saw Chisholm hit its stride. That confidence that Chisholm was missing in the first game, was found in the second set.
The Bluestreaks opened the set with a 9-1 lead, and continued to control play.
“We were hitting better,’’ said Pioske, “We weren’t hitting as much into the net, and we weren’t hitting it out.”
The Bluestreaks kept playing well as they led 21-6, eventually ending with that 25-9 win.
The start of the third set saw both teams trading points to start.
With the score tied 7-7, that’s when Chisholm took over.
The Bluestreaks scored 11 straight points, winning 18 of 19 points overall, in the third game to end the match.
Heading forward for the Bluestreaks, Pioske wants to see her team to keep up the confident play.
“We have to be just as consistent,” Pioske said. “We can’t give points to the other team by making unforced errors. If we play like we did our last two games tonight, we should be fine.”
Abby Thompson ended the game with 19 kills. She added two blocks, six assists, three digs and one ace serve. Jordan Temple recorded 29 set assists, seven digs and one kill. Tiahna Brayton had seven kills and 10 digs,and adding one ace.
The Bluestreaks next game will be in Chisholm on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., against Hill City.
