BEN ROMSAAS
MESABI DAILY NEWS
CHISHOLM — Chisholm volleyball coach Pam Pioske predicted her squad would have a tough match Tuesday night when Mesabi East came to town.
Pioske’s prediction came true as a back-and-forth match manifested into a five set thriller that eventually went the Bluestreaks way, as they downed the Giants 3-2 (25-14, 21-25, 25-15, 16-25, 16-14) in an unforgettable match.
“I knew coming in to tonight, it was going to be a tough game,” Pioske said after the match. “Mesabi East has some good players, some good hitters and we were going to have to play at the top of our game if we were going to beat them.”
Chisholm took advantage of a slow start from Mesabi East early on in the first set to take an early one set to zero lead in that match.
Kills from Lola Huhta and Abby Thompson, compounded with numerous Giants errors allowed the Bluestreaks to race out to an 8-4 lead, forcing Mesabi East head coach Sara Baribeau to take her first time out.
The Giants took the first point after the timeout on a ‘Streaks hitting error, but that was as close as they’d get in the opening frame as Thompson and fellow hitter Emma DuChamp put down some nice kills to close out the set, 25-14.
Things still weren’t looking good in the second set for Mesabi East as the errors kept piling up, allowing Chisholm to get out to an 8-2 start, capped off by another Thompson kill. Following another Mesabi East timeout, the Giants started to chip away at that lead.
Already having a solid hitting night, the Giants’ Meghan Walker was joined
by the arms of Lindsey Baribeau and Mia Mattfield. Over time, the deficit was whittled down to just one with Pioske taking her first timeout, leading 17-16.
Chisholm got the point following the break, but back-to-back hitting errors tied things at 18 as control had fully shifted to Mesabi East.
The two teams found themselves knotted again at 20 points apiece thanks to an ace serve from Walker. A Baribeau kill, another ace from Walker and some miscommunication from Chisholm put the Giants in front 23-20, with Pioske taking another timeout.
After the break, the Giants managed to get their final two points, with Baribeau finishing things off with a quick tip play at the net, 25-21.
The Giants kept pushing forward in the third set with the momentum they gained in the second. A kill and an ace serve from Autumn Gregorich helped aid her team to an early 4-0 lead, but Chisholm wouldn’t drop the third set that easily.
Quickly, the ball started moving towards Thompson more often as she piled on the kills, as well as a few blocks, to get her team back in control in the third. The ‘Streaks pulled ahead, 9-7, before a kill from Walker closed the gap to just one for the Giants.
An ace from libero Kaija Gams as well as kills from Thompson and Tiahna Brayton pushed Chisholm forward as they took a 19-14 lead, forcing the Mesabi East timeout.
The break didn’t help the Giants, however, as Chisholm kept their foot on the gas to race to the third set win thanks to a kill from Huhta, a kill and a block from Thompson and the game ending block from Megan Danielson to close things out, 25-15.
“We were struggling offensively early on,” Pioske said about her team in the third. “We were making way too many errors, hitting into the net, hitting the ball out. We started cleaning that up, improving our passing and our hitting and using Abby a lot more in the front row. That was the difference maker for us.”
The back-and-forth nature of the match continued in the fourth. Up 6-4 early, Mesabi East went on a 10-point tear on the service arm of Walker to take back control when they needed to the most. During that span, the ball often found it’s way to Walker in the back row, who managed to pick up some kills to aid in her stellar serving.
Late in the set Chisholm’s Gams collided on the floor with a teammate and had to be pulled from the game with an apparent thumb injury.
With Pioske’s team shaken up from the injury, the Giants managed to close things out, taking the fourth set 25-16, forcing a fifth and final set to 15.
Knowing her team was down emotionally after losing their teammate, Pioske said finding the will to bounce back in the fifth was monumental in the win.
“It’s extremely difficult when you have a teammate go down like that,” Pioske said. It’s like a family member going down. I know it affected all the girls. Finishing off that fourth game even was tough for them, as was starting off that fifth game. I think they were still rattled by what had happened to Kaija.”
Thompson opened the fifth set with a kill down the middle. The ‘Streaks used that to fuel an early 5-2 lead that brought on another Mesabi East timeout.
Now up 7-2, Mesabi East rattled off seven straight points of their own in a sequence of points that saw four consecutive Chisholm hitting errors. Now down by two, Pioske would take her last timeout of the game.
From there, a Giants hitting error followed by a Brayton kill tied things up. Mesabi East libero Steph Zimmer got the lead back for her team with a kill from the back row and soon after that, the Giants had a two point cushion heading into the final stretch of the match.
Leading 13-11, an error from the Giants closed the gap to just one giving Baribeau reason to take her final timeout. Doing what she does best, Thompson grabbed another kill after the break to knot things at 13.
The Giants would take the next point to give them match point at 14-13, but Thompson kept her squad in the match with a kill to tie things back up at 14.
Keeping the ‘Streaks afloat, a tip battle at the net, went Thompson’s way to put her team up 15-14 and one last kill from the junior middle hitter closed out the match, giving Chisholm the five set win on their home court.
Getting the win, Pioske had to give a lot of credit to their backup libero, Gabby Walters, who came in to take Gams place at the position at the beginning of the fifth set.
“Our libero Kaija is excellent. She’s very fast, very quick and very consistent but out backup Gabby Walters does an excellent job too. She stepped in there and filled Kaija’s shoes very well.”
Pioske said the decision to move Walters was an easy one, with the freshman already having some experience at the spot earlier in the season.
“We know she was familiar with the spot and she does play back row for us on varsity all the time so she was comfortable. But she is a freshman so I knew she was nervous going in.”
Stat wise, Chisholm was led by Thompson with 25 kills, 23 digs and three blocks. Setter Jordan Temple had 45 set assists and 12 digs. Emma DuChamp had seven kills and six digs, Lola Huhta had seven kills and seven digs, and Kaija Gams finished with 18 digs.
For Mesabi East, Meghan Walker had 14 kills, 15 digs and three aces. Lindsay Baribeau finished with 12 kills, two aces and two blocks, Emma Baker had 38 set assists and 13 digs. Steph Zimmer had 30 digs and Alexa Fossell had 11 digs.
After getting a hard fought win, Pioske says putting in the effort like what she Tuesday night is a good sign from her team.
“This was a big victory for us. We played Virginia and lost in a five setter when we were really at the top of our game. This match was very similar but being on the winning side this time is huge for us and it gets the girls excited.”
Looking ahead, Chisholm (7-3) will travel to Deer River on Thursday, where they expect to play without Gams.
“I have a feeling that Kaija will probably be out so we’ll just continue to do what we’ve done with Gabby in the libero spot. I think that they’re going to come in prepared on Thursday and they’ll play well against Deer River.”
Mesabi East (10-3) will be back on the court as well Thursday, playing host to Mountain Iron-Buhl.
