CHISHOLM — Being the higher seed in any one-game playoff has its perks.
Mainly, playing a team that had a tougher time during the regular season, but weird things can happen in those games that don’t usually favor the higher seed.
So, it was a good thing for the Chisholm High School girls basketball team that they led their Section 7A Quarterfinal match against the North Woods wire-to-wire.
The Bluestreaks advanced to the quarterfinal round after claiming a 68-53 victory over the Grizzlies Thursday on Bob McDonald court, in Roels gymnasium.
Chisholm jumped out in front when Hannah Kne hit a jumper for the first points of the game. Kne would finish the first half leading all scorers with 13 points.
Despite having a young team, Chisholm coach Pam Pioske thought her team handled this game like all their others, well.
“I think they did well,” Pioske said. “We’re still very young, so there are some things we’re still inexperienced on and learning. They’ve been doing well this year keeping it together mentally, and they did that again tonight.”
The Bluestreaks went into halftime leading by a score of 38-21.
In the second half, North Woods kept the game within reach by forcing the Bluestreaks into foul trouble, but the Bluestreaks kept their composure and never let the lead get to single digits.
About halfway through the second half, some of the youth for Chisholm started to stand out.
Eighth-grader Tresa Baumgard scored eight-straight points for the Bluestreaks, making two baskets and going 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
Not everything was spotless for the young center as Baumgard did foul out toward the end of the game.
All-in-all, Pioske thought she played a good game.
“Even when she fouled out, I reminded her how good of a game she played,” Pioske said. “She did not foul out until under two minutes were left.”
Pioske also liked how consistent her team’s effort was during the game.
“I’ve got a group of girls that have a lot of stamina,” she said. “They can keep going the whole game. They didn’t look tired on their defense or their movement on offense.”
Of course, no game is perfect, and Piokske thought her team’s shooting was a little off.
“Their shots got sloppy in the second half,” Pioske said.
Leading the Grizzlies was Sasha Strong with 15, followed by Madi Dantes with 10.
The Bluestreaks were led by Baumgard with 17. Sofie Anderson and Kne both had 15.
NW 21 32 — 53
CHS 38 30 — 68
North Woods: Coley Olsen 2, Helen Koch 2, Madi Dantes 10, Hannah Kinsey 7, Brynn Simpson 9, Madison Spears 8, Sasha Strong 15.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 13, Lola Huhta 1, Sofie Anderson 15, Hannah Kne 15, Jordan Temple 7, Tresa Baumgard 17.
Total Fouls: Northwoods 24; Chisholm 18. Fouled Out: Kennedy Wardas, Baumgard. Free Throws: North Woods 15-26; Chisholm 23-35. 3-pointers: Dantes 2, Strong 2, Anderson 3, Kne 2.
