CHISHOLM — After a two-week hiatus, the Chisholm High School football team finally returns to the field today when the Bluestreaks travel to Deer River to take on the Warriors in a 7 p.m. contest.
According to Chisholm coach Nick Milani, it was a well-deserved break, and he and his coaching staff got a chance to fine tune some things in practice.
“We went lighter during the first half of the week,” Milani said. “We just kind of took it slow. We watched some film and worked on some things. We had to fine tune going into this week against Deer River.”
What did the Bluestreaks work on?
The passing game. Milani and his staff watched how International Falls was able to air it out on the Warriors in a 36-14 victory.
“We’ve obviously struggled with the run, so we worked on easy routes to get our quarterback (Bryce Warner) in an early groove. We have some easy routes, some sure completions to get his confidence up and get a couple of first downs.
“We want to move the ball in the first quarter to set up the run later.”
First quarters haven’t been exactly kind to Chisholm.
“They have not gone well,” Milani said. “We’ve given up big first quarters to Braham, Hinckley-Finlayson and East Central. It was good to see in our last game against Barnum that we held them scoreless until the end of the first half.
“It’s about being mentally prepared before the kickoff. That’s been a part of our issue all year, guys not knowing how to prepare to play a football game.”
According to Milani, Deer River will try to mix things up offensively.
“They have a nice mix of run and pass,” he said. “A lot of their runs are out of power sets, misdirection and motion out of the backfield. They use that good rushing game to set up the pass.
“The key for us is slowing down their running game. We have to get a push on the defensive line. If we can clog up the line and let our linebackers make the plays on their running backs, that’s the key.”
At least Chisholm is back out on the field for one of its final two regular-season games.
“They’re chomping at the bit,” Milani said. “It’s been two weeks since our last game. They want to play. We have two less games than everybody else. They feel it, so they want to get back out there.”
