Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — To say the Chisholm High School football team is excited to start their 2019 football is an understatement.
According to first-year Bluestreak coach Nick Milani, his team is chomping at the bit to get out on the field after four weeks of practice and not playing last week.
Chisholm gets that chance today when it travels to Braham to take on the Bombers in a 7 p.m., high school football contest.
It’s not only the players who are ramped up, but the coach as well.
“I’m anxious and excited to see how things go,” Milani said. “We’ve put a lot of time and work into practice, fixing the good and bad things we’ve seen. The guys are itching to play.
“We actually started getting sloppy at practice this week, but we’ve fine tuned some things going in. We’re all excited to get going today.”
How have the athletes handled it?
“They want to play,” Milani said. “A couple of the kids that haven’t played before and the younger kids are fired up. The upperclassman, have been waiting four weeks for this. They’re chomping at the bit. They’re ready for today.”
So what kind of fine tuning did Milani and his coaching staff have to do?
“It terms of Xs and Os, we worked on offensive and defensive stuff,” the coach said. “We’ve been watching film on what we’ve done wrong and right. We looked at what our defense has to do to stop their offensive attack.
“Mentally, it’s being for a fight. We will get punched in the mouth. We have to fight back. We have to respond.”
Milani said the Bombers like to spread things out on offense.
“They use a little bit of shotgun, some single back and some two-back sets,” Milani said. “They run the ball effectively. They pull their guards and tackles on running plays, then they go to the air when they have to.
“They have a good quarterback. He has a big arm. They also have a big line to run behind, too. We have to contain them. They have misdirection plays, scissors and reverses. Our outside linebackers have to turn them to the inside. That will be the biggest key for defense.”
Offensively, the Bluestreaks want to keep Braham’s defense guessing.
“It’s tough on them because we haven’t had a game yet,” Milani said. “They’re not sure what’s going to work. When they played Pine City, they were able to run it down their throats.
“We’re a spread offense. We have to set the tempo early with a run-pass combination, and make adjustments as we go. Our line has to get a push off of the ball. We have good running backs in Marcus Durham and Mikael Larson. When they hit a hole, they’re good in open space. They will make things happen.”
There’s no doubt Chisholm will be fired up to play, but Milani doesn’t want them too overhyped before the game.
“I’ve never been an outburst-kind-of guy,” he said. “We’re ready for this. We’ve planned for weeks for this. I want them excited and ready to go, but I don’t want them too amped up because if we take a hit on the first play, we could get down.
“We’ll be ready to go. We’ll be ready for battle.”
