Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — The improvement of the Chisholm High School girls basketball team from 2018-19 to 2019-20 has been two-fold.
The Bluestreaks have picked up 16 wins this season, compared to five last year.
That’s due in part to a couple of things — improved skills, and the ability to think through things on the court.
Chisholm will try to get its 17th win this season when it takes on Wrenshall, beginning at 7:15 p.m., on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Bluestreak coach Pam Pioske noticed a difference in her team from the beginning of the season.
“I liked their determination and motivation,” Pioske said. “They’ve been working hard, especially during the last off season. They had a goal to get better, to be able to compete this year, and they’ve definitely proved it.
“I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished this year. We’re still a young team that has improved 110-percent over last year.”
One other thing the Bluestreaks accomplished was winning the Silver Academic All-State Award this season, with a cumulative GPA of 3.63.
“Having that is a huge reason why they’ve been successful,” Pioske said. “They’re both smart in the classroom and their IQ on the court is where it needs to be to understand the game.”
Chisholm has improved both offensively and defensively this season, but there’s still room for improvement in both areas.
“We’ve come a long way from not knowing how to run a man-to-man to running it effectively,” Pioske said. “We should be faster yet, and more aggressive, but that will come as they get older and stronger.
“Our shooting percentage is better than last year, but still no where it needs to be to defeat the more talented teams.”
The Bluestreaks are taking on a Wrens team that is 2-18 season.
“I know they’re struggling this year, and they’re low on numbers,” Pioske said. “I can understand that. I know what it feels like, but we have to make sure we play defense the same way we’ve been playing it.
“They don’t have much height, so we’ll have to utilize Tresa (Baumgard) a little more. She has fun games when she’s the tallest one out there.”
With that said, Pioske is hoping her teams’ defense is the thing that throws the Wrens off of their game.
“That should be one of our advantages over them,” Pioske said. “Offensively, we want to be faster and move the ball up the court faster. If we can break up their defense and get them out of rotation, that will give us the option to have wide-open shots.
“That’s when we have our consistency with our shooting.”
