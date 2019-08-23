Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
CHISHOLM — After cutting short their season last year, the Chisholm High School football team needed to head in a new direction.
Enter Nick Milani, who has taken over the helm of the Bluestreaks for the departed Don Quirk.
Milani will mold the program with his vision of how he wants it to be, and he certainly won’t cut corners when it comes to changing the culture of the program.
“We’re building,” Milani said. “I won’t guarantee winning, but the biggest thing is creating a culture. The biggest thing is getting the guys out. We prioritize family and community. My goal is to make this the most respected group of young men in Chisholm.
“If I can do that, I’ve succeeded as a coach. I want to make them the best young men in Chisholm. The wins would be nice, but we want to create something new. We want to get the town and community invested and fired up about Chisholm football.”
When Milani got the job, the first thing he did was hit the hallways of the high school to find enough players to field a team.
“I talked to the guys and made sure that everyone from last year was coming out again,” Milani said. “The junior high coaches, I asked them what I had to do to get them out. Things were going to change.
“I convinced some kids to come back. I had a lot of support from the other teachers. I was lucky to have the support to start something new here. They’re on board with it.”
Milani was also fortunate enough to get five seniors back in Nathan Cappo, Danny Rusten, Tyrus Flack, Jonny Pearson and Blake Thronson.
“I need leadership out of them, that’s the biggest thing for those guys,” Milani said. ‘They know what I’m trying to build here. It’s a new structure, a new program. They’re all on board with it.”
One player in particular, Rusten, has been a big help for Milani.
“Dan, he’s a leader,” Milani said. “He’s on board with getting the underclassmen to step up to the plate to reach the expectations that I have. If those guys produce, we’ll be alright.
“If we set the standards I have in practice, we’ll get something going here.”
The junior class consists of Bryce Warner, who will be the quarterback, Zach Quirk, Jacob Fena, Mikeal Larson, Will Gundy, Matt Temple, John Mitchell, Jordan Perkovich, Ethan Mattson and Caleb Ruper.
Milani has two guards, one tackle and one receiver out of this group.
“We have a good junior class, a good core number of juniors,” Milani said. “They saw a lot of time last year, but they’re still maturing, getting used to the expectations we have now.
“They’re playing both sides of the ball. They will have a huge role on this team. This class is a big, solid group. They have to produce for us to be successful. As it looks right now, we’ll be alright.”
Milani feels comfortable with Warner calling the signals.
“He’s a natural leader,” Milani said. “He still has some technical things he needs to work on, but he’s easy to get along with. The kids follow him. They’re drawn to him. We have to tighten some things up, but he wants to be the man.”
Warner will be running a spread offense out of the shotgun.
That’s the exact offense Milani ran when he as a quarterback under Dave Frisell in Hibbing.
“I’m comfortable with it, and I’m comfortable coaching it,” Milani said. “As a quarterback, I know what’s expected from our quarterback. We have to control the tempo and speed of the game.
“I’m comfortable with what we’ve got going.”
The sophomore class is led by Jude Sundquist, Ryan Musberger, Ben Wegener, Blake Colwell, Aiden Wouri and Markus Durham.
“Jude is our No. 1 receiver,” Milani said. “He knows the expectations that I have for him. He’s ready to fill those shoes. He’s been looking good in practice. We have some new guys, and some that haven’t played in a couple of years.
“There’s good talent. They’re getting better every day.”
Defensively, Milani has put that in the hands of Pat Jensen and Terry Vesel.
“They’ve stepped up and done a great job,” Milani said. “They’ve done their homework. Pat has a good hold on it. We’ll be successful on the defensive side of the ball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.