Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It’s that time of the year where seeding is taking place for the Section 7A playoffs.
With the seed meeting taking place today in Proctor, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey teams’ fate is in the hands of a coaches vote.
No matter where the Bluejackets end up, there’s only one goal in mind — finishing the regular season with a win.
Hibbing/Chisholm travels to Virginia today to take on the Blue Devils in a 7 p.m., contest at Miners Memorial Arena.
Whether or not this game has any effect on the seedings will remain to be seen, but it’s imperative that the Bluejackets gain some momentum heading into the postseason.
To do that, Hibbing/Chisholm will have to slow down the Blue Devils’ attack.
“It’s been so long since we played them, but I remember we gave up a ton of odd-man rushes in that game, like a dozen of them,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin said. “It was our first game for us, but we have to give up zero odd-man rushes.
“I don’t even know if we had 20 shots on net in that game. We have to get some shots.It should be a big game but it’s hard to tell because of the meeting today.”
Tomberlin is hoping that this game counts in the seeding process. There are other section games later in the week, too, that may or may not count.
“I would think the winner would be the seventh seed, and loser eighth,” Tomberlin said. “Virginia has a chance to be a sixth because they beat Proctor, and we didn’t.”
Regardless of what happens, there’s a few things Hibbing/Chisholm must do to have a shot at winning the game.
“We have to play an accountable hockey game,” Tomberlin said. “We have to manage the puck. We have to play well in our zone. We have to stay out of the penalty box. We have to play with some spark, some energy.
“When we played them in the Jamboree, we had no energy. When we played them in the first game of the year, it was the same. We need to play with some passion, some energy and limit our mistakes.”
It shouldn’t take much to play with passion because of the rivalry between the Bluejackets and Blue Devils.
“All you can do is keep trying to get them to prepare and to understand that there’s precious few of these opportunities to compete left,” Tomberlin said. “Once it’s over, it’s over.
“You don’t want to let any game, especially a section game, you don’t want to leave it with any regrets.”
