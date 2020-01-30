Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team will wrap up their regular season with a 7 p.m., contest against Grand Rapids/Greenway today at IRA Arena.
In the early going, the Bluejackets had a lot of success against the Thunderhawks, but when Grand Rapids and Greenway combined programs, the Lightning has owned the series, with a couple of ties in between.
As the game approaches, Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke is using it as a tuneup for Section 7A play, which begins next week.
“Grand Rapids is always a great team to finish with because they always have a nice team,” Hyduke said. “They’re comparable, if not better than any team in our section. They’re a 7AA team, so we know whatever we try to do in this game, we’re not worried about it coming back to haunt us.
“We’ll go into this game like we would approach the playoffs, and maybe throw a few wrinkles in to see if they work. We’ll go from there.”
Hyduke gets one more chance to go up against his son’s team, and the two programs like competing against each other at the end of the season.
“We’re supportive of each program,” Hyduke said. “We scout for each other. It’s nice when we come together in how we’ll approach the game.”
When the two teams met in early December, the Lightning came away with a 3-2 victory, but Hibbing/Chisholm led 2-0 heading into the third period.
If the Bluejackets happen to get a lead again, they must be better at closing out the game.
“It was an outstanding game, a hard-fought, close game,” Hyduke said. “We let that 2-0 lead escape us, and they walked away with the win. You’re hoping to go out there and have another good, solid game against them.
“You wish that your team is the one that ends up on top at the end of the game. We’ll go out there, play our best and see what happens.”
Grand Rapids/Greenway does have one of the premier players in the Northland in Claire Vekich, but according to Hyduke, the Lightning are more than a one-person team.
“In today’s hockey, one player can’t be the dominant player,” Hyduke said. “You can have top players on each, but the depth of most teams, because of the skating and the skill that has increased over the years, you have to have complimentary players and key players in key positions to be successful.
“It’s those that, ultimately, play the best as a team, regardless of skill level that usually come out successful.”
As Hyduke said earlier, he’s approaching this game as a playoff game.
“That’s the way we’ll run our lines, and take a look at what we can do as far as changes we may make in our systems going into the playoffs,” Hyduke said. “We’ll be able to try those against Grand Rapids/Greenway and see how they work.”
