Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The last time Blake Frider scored four goals in a game was in Bantams.
Now, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey junior can say he has tallied four times in a varsity game.
Frider scored four goals, including the game-winner at 9:28 of the third period as the Bluejackets beat North Shore 7-6 Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
That wasn’t the first thing on Frider’s mind.
He knows this team has to play hard from start to finish, and they gave the Storm too many chances to stay in the game.
“We kept putting in the goals, but we couldn’t seem to put together a good defensive effort,” Frider said. “We kept rolling. Thank god we were able to grind out that last minute.”
Hibbing/Chisholm had the initial push in the first period, but the Bluejackets couldn’t get a quality shot on goal.
The Storm would draw first blood at 10:05 when Sully Tikkanen beat Vitek Vozdecky up high to make it 1-0.
“Our captains, and me and Lund, started getting on the boys, telling them to bear down,” Frider said. “We couldn’t play down to their level. We had to keep grinding.”
Frider took matters into his own hands and evened things up for the Bluejackets, scoring at 14:57, then Hibbing/Chisholm went on the power play near the ned of the first period.
Hibbing/Chisholm wasn’t able to score on that man-advantage, but the Bluejackets would back on the power at 2:25 of the second.
This time, Hibbing/Chisholm pounced on that opportunity as Frider picked up his second goal of the game at 2:57 to make it 2-1.
After that, the two teams started trading goals.
That lead was short-lived as North Shore’s Ryder McMillen found the back of the net at 4:30.
Just under four minutes later, Ethan Lund picked up a rebound just to the left of Storm goalie Connor Sullivan and hit the open net at 8:23 to make it 3-2.
North Shore kept battling and it paid off at 14:40 when a rebound went off of Vozdecky and right on the stick of Sam Johnson, who slid the puck into the empty net to tie 3-3.
The Bluejackets would find success at 16:46 when Mitchell Ziemba wristed a shot past Sullivan to give Hibbing/Chisholm a 4-3 lead after two periods.
“We’d get hyped up, then we’d let up,” Frider said. “We were trying to get all of the boys to keep some consistency.”
It looked like the Bluejackets might put some breathing room between themselves and the Storm when Ziemba scored his second goal of the game at 1:16 of the third, but North Shore’s Nate Bilben got that one back at 2:43 to make it 5-4.
The Bluejackets took advantage of a Storm turnover to make it 6-4 at 8:24.
Allison intercepted a North Shore clearing attempt behind the net, then found Frider in front. Frider tucked it away for the two-goal advantage.
Just 1:04 later, Frider picked up his fourth goal and it was a 7-4 lead.
“That’s unbeatable,” Frider said. “It was a fun night. We had a good student section going. I’m glad we came together to get the win.”
North Shore wasn’t done.
McMillen scored at 11:11 to make it 7-5, then after a Bluejacket defenseman fell down, Zabrocki scored at 14:11 and it was a one-goal game.
Instead of picking up their play, the Bluejackets kind of sat back and let the Storm take the game to them.
“We were trying to play harder, but we thought we had it in the bag,” Frider said. “We let up there.”
With a game against Hopkins today, beginning at 7 p.m., Hibbing/Chisholm will need to step up its play.
“We haven’t played with a lead much, so we have to learn to play with a lead,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin said. “They handed us the keys to the kingdom, and we said, ‘No, we don’t want them. Take them back.’
“When we were up by three goals, the game is so simple at that point. It’s not easy, but simple. The puck gets out. The puck gets deep. You’re always on the D-side of every scrum. You’re locking on D-side. Nobody should get behind you. We have to play better, period.”
Vozdecky would finish with 23 stops. Sullivan had 30 saves.
NS 1 2 3 — 0
HC 1 3 3 — 0
First Period — 1. NS, Sully Tikkanen, 10:05; 2. HC, Blake Frider (Ethan Lund, Joe Allison), 14:57.
Second Period — 3. HC, Frider, (Mitchell Ziemba, Erick Sanborn), pp, 2:57; 4. NS, Ryder McMillen (Sam Johnson), 4:30; 5. HC, Lund (Allison, Frider), 8:23; 6. NS, Sam Johnson (Carter Zabrocki, Tikkanen), 14:40; 7. HC, Ziemba (Lund), 16:46.
Third Period — 8. HC, Ziemba (Frider, Lund), 1:16; 9. NS, Nate Bilben (Spencer Jackson, McMillen), 2:43; 10. HC, Frider (Allison, Lund), 8:24; 11. NS, McMillen (Tikkanen), 11:11; 12. NS, Zabrocki (Tikkanen), 14:11;
Goalie Saves — North Shore, Connor Sullivan 11-6-13—30; Hibbing/Chisholm, Vitek Vozdecky 9-7-7—23.
Penalties — North Shore 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 0-0.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 67
Fond du Lac 38
CHISHOLM — Tresa Baumgard scored 28 points as the Bluestreaks beat the Ojibway at home Thursday on Bob McDonald Court in Roels Gymnasium.
Sofie Anderson chipped in with 11.
Allison Cooley had 17 points for Fond du Lac.
FDL 19 19 — 38
CHS 34 33 — 67
Fond du Lac: Solai Mohr 4, Allison Cooley 17, Tannia Misquadace 9, Talayah Martineau 7.
Chisholm: Kate Pearson 4, Lola Huhta 6, Sofie Anderson 11, Hannah Kne 5, Jordan Temple 5, Tresa Baumgard 28.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 17; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: Misquadace; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 2-7; Chisholm 12-25; 3-pointers: Cooley 3, Misquadace 2, Martineau, Anderson.
Hibbing 48
Esko 45
ESKO — The Bluejackets were led in scoring by Kourtney Manning with 22 points and Haley Hawkinson who added 12 points as Hibbing beat the Eskomos Thursday on the road.
Fanci Williams led the Bluejackets on the boards by grabbing 16 rebounds.
Aila Gabel had 11 points for Esko.
HHS 27 21 — 48
EHS 20 25 — 45
Hibbing: Reese Aune 1, Fanci Williams 4, Jacie Clusiau 5, Haley Hawkinson 12, Kourtney Manning 22, Madison Lampton 4.
Esko: Jayden Krappinen 3, Aila Gabel 11, Sarah Wagemaker 8, Ava Korby 2, Kristy Demuth 7, Rachel Antonutti 2, Brenna Stark 9.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 16; Esko 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 12/19; Esko 10/16; 3-Pointers: Jacie Clusiau, Haley Hawkinson, Aila Gabel 3, Brenna Stark.
Greenway 39
Duluth Denfeld 34
COLERAINE — Jadin Saville had 12 points as the Raiders beat the Hunters at Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Thursday.
Taylor Hocking chipped in with nine points.
Brooklynn Line had eight to pace Denfeld. Nonne Machon and Selah Reinertson both had seven.
DD 15 19 — 34
GHS 20 19 — 39
Duluth Denfeld: Stephanie Ferguson 5, Nonne Machon 7, Brooklynn Line 8, Selah Reinertson 7, Elizabeth Emmel 5, Sierra Farell 2.
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 2, Baylie Jo Norris 7, Emmalee Oviatt 2, Taylor Hocking 9, Nicholle Ramirez 3, Chloe Hansen 4, Jadin Saville 12.
Total Fouls: Duluth Denfeld 17; Greenway 9; Fouled Out: Talie Boheim; Free Throws: Duluth Denfeld 4-7; Greenway 10-15; 3-pointers: Machon, Reinertson, Norris, Hocking, Ramirez.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 73
Hill City 46
HILL CITY — Isaac Asuma had 21 points and Matt Walsh finished with 20 as the Tigers stung the Hornets Thursday on the road.
Izaic Martin chipped in with 12 points for Cherry (4-5).
Taylor Wagner had 17 for Hill City, and John Gowell finished with 12.
CHS 32 41 — 73
HC 19 27 — 46
Cherry: Matt Walsh 20, Isaac Asuma 21, Gavin Constantine 3, Izaic Martin 12, Zach Carpenter 4, David Clement 4, Mason Perkovich 9.
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 17, Brendan Humphrey 1, Thor Dunham 1, Hunter Gerber 8, Tucker Holm 7, John Gowell 12.
Total Fouls: Cherry 12; Hill City 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 5-6; Hill City 9-15; 3-pointers: Asuma, Constantine, Wagner 4, Holm 1.
Girls Basketball
Mesabi East 69,
Aitkin 30
At Aurora, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team grabbed their second blowout win a row Thursday, defeating visiting Aitkin, 69-30.
Ava Hill led all scorers in the victory with 16 points. Hannah Hannuksela finished just behind her with 15. Mia Mattfield added 14 down low.
Teagan Piecek led the Gobblers’ offense in the loss with 10 points.
The Giants move to 12-1 on the season and will travel to Virginia on Monday to take on the Blue Devils.
AHS 15 15 — 30
ME 43 26 — 69
Aitkin: Jenna Cline 4, Bella Westerlund 7, Rae Nyberg 6, Teagan Piecek 10, Ella Janzen 3; Three pointers: Westerlund 1, Piecek 2, Janzen 1; Free throws: 4-11; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Aaliyah Sahr 4, Ava Hill 16, Meghan Walker 9, Hannah Hannuksela 15, Kailey Fossell 2, Kora Forsline 9, Mia Mattfield 14; Three pointers: Sahr 1, Hill 2, Walker 1; Free throws: 15-20; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.