HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team finally put it all together in a 4-0 win over North Shore last Friday.
Now, the Bluejackets must bottle that effort and take it into the rest of the regular season.
Hibbing/Chisholm must start that today when it travels to Coleraine to take on Greenway, beginning at 7 p.m., at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.
The Bluejackets didn’t play one of their better first periods against the Storm, but they led 1-0 after one, then Hibbing/Chisholm took control of the game in the second and third periods.
Bluejacket coach Justin Tomberlin is hoping that win breathed some new life into his team.
“We hope that carries over, especially when you play a sound-defensive game,” Tomberlin said. “We made our share of mistakes, but at the same time, we were a true team.
“The mistakes that we made someone on the ice cleaned up after it, or else Vitek (Vozdecky) came up big. It was a total-team effort. It was a lot of fun.”
It was also a big win for seeding purposes for the 7A Playoffs.
“I talked to them about the section rankings and things like that, then I said let’s put all of that aside , let’s go win a game,” Tomberlin said. “It’s been awhile since we won a game. Let’s have a fun bus ride home.
“That was the focus, and the guys responded. I’m proud of how they played.”
The one thing Hibbing/Chisholm learned is how to close out a game.
“We’ve been having problems giving up goals early in a game,” Tomberlin said. “The first minute of a game, the first two minutes of a game, the first five minutes of a game. It’s impossible to play when you’re always coming-from-behind.
“You have to be ready to match their intensity, exceed their intensity off the opening whistle, and not give up those early ones, not make that mistake managing the puck or taking a penalty early and giving up a power-play goal. It was nice to get the first goal.”
And even though Tomberlin thought the first period wasn’t his teams’ best period of the game, they persevered, then put the game away in the second and third periods.
“We got outshot pretty bad in the first period,” Tomberlin said. “From there, we took control of the game. It was nice to come out of that period knowing that we probably got out-played, but having a lead.
“It was learning how to play with a lead, managing the puck, staying out of the box. It was learning how to close out a win. Hopefully, that will help us.”
The Bluejackets’ intensity level will have to be ramped up immensely against the Raiders, who have a distinct home advantage over visiting teams.
“They will come out flying,” Tomberlin said. “They want to blow you out in that rink. They want to blow you out in the first period. It’s kind of like playing in the Hermantown rink. Their goal is to jump all over you, and blow you out in the first 10 minutes of the game.
“You have to withstand that early rush by them, then after that, it settles into a hockey game. We have to be up or even when that subsides, and the game really starts.”
It still won’t be easy to beat Greenway. It’ll take a perfect storm of playing penalty free, having good goaltending, managing the puck and playing good defense.
“If we do those things, I expect to be right in the game,” Tomberlin said.
