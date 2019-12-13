Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The dual-meet victories haven’t come in bunches, but Hibbing High School wrestling coach Ray Pierce has been happy with the effort.
The Bluejackets took it on the chin Thursday at the Princeton Triangular against the host Tigers and Becker, but the Bluejackets get another chance to get better today, traveling to Barnesville for a 12-team individual tournament, beginning at 9 a.m.
Pierce likes how this tournament is set up.
“This is a good tournament for us,” Pierce said. “We’ll see some different styles of wrestling. There’s four or five North Dakota teams. I’ve seen progression in this team even though some of the scores don’t reflect it.
“We’ve run into some tough teams. I knew Princeton and Becker were going to be tough, and they were. They’re quality teams. With some of our inexperience, we got about what we expected.”
The problem in the dual meets has been in toss-up matches. Hibbing needs to turn those matches into its favor instead of handing them away.
“That’s in a wrestlers’ character a lot of times,” Pierce said. “When you’re in a tight match, the guys with the most character usually finds a way to win those matches. We’re in those matches, but we have to find a way to turn the corner and win them.
“We have to go after at the end, and make sure we’re coming out on top.”
Even so, Pierce has seen a lot of effort on the mat.
“We saw some great battles,” he said. “The kids were refusing to get pinned. That’s step one. Step two is we’re starting to become more aggressive, and taking our shots.”
Pierce said he likes this tournament a lot.
“There’s a bunch of Class A teams in it,” he said. “There’s kids that are ranked it, so we will see good competition. We’ll have good opportunities to win matches. I like individual tournaments because you can get a champion or two.
“Winning breeds winning. Some of that stuff is good when you do the individual stuff. I’m excited about this one.”
Pierce isn’t putting a lot of expectations out there because there’s only one thing he wants to see — improvement.
“My goal is we have a couple of guys that should be on the podium, with a chance at a championship,” Pierce said. “We have some other kids who have a shot at winning two or three matches, and maybe, getting on the podium.
“If we get a good all-out effort, finish in the top 10 of that, I’d be happy.”
