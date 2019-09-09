Gary Giombetti
Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — It was a 3-0 loss to Greenway, but the Hibbing High School volleyball team showed some signs of life.
The Bluejackets passed better, set better and even hit better against the Raiders, but now, Hibbing must keep that rolling right along.
The Bluejackets need to take that play into their next game, which will be today when Hibbing travels to Grand Rapids to take on the Thunderhawks in a 7 p.m., contest.
Bluejacket coach Sarah McGough said her team played better against the Raiders, but there’s still some areas that the team needs to improve upon.
“We need to carry over our passing,” McGough said. “The biggest thing is to get more hits in. In the Greenway match, both of our outside hitters hit in the .200s and .300s, which is great, but now we need to get our middles more involved.”
McGough thought her team did a good job setting all three positions.
“It showed that we were even in setting up everyone, but it all depends on who’s hot that night,” she said. “On that particular night, our outsides were hot. Our middles weren’t connecting.
“With Bethany (Carlson) coming in it was a little tougher, but we’ve been working on that.”
Carlson missed the first two weeks of the season, but now that she’s back in the lineup, shd stabilizes the setter position for the Bluejackets.
“Bethany had some time on the varsity last year,” McGough said. “She had the experience there already, so she doesn’t get quite as nervous. If you have a junior and sophomore competing for the same spot, there’s moments when the pressure makes it a little more tough.”
Carlson must perfect her chemistry with both the outside hitters and the middles.
“She has to know what each person likes,” McGough said. “It’s about talking, communicating and being loud. We need to get our quicks up to run an offense.”
The Thunderhawks, who are 4-4 on this season, having beaten teams like Tartan, Farmington, Princeton and Chisago Lakes. Grand Rapids’ losses have been to Andover, Hermantown, Woodbury and North St. Paul.
McGough knows one thing about the Thunderhawks — they’re usually tall.
“They always have a nice team,” she said. “They have solid blocks, and they always have tall girls. They’re a solid team, so we’ll have our hands full.”
To get around that height, McGough said her team has to play smarter at the net.
“You can get around, but you have to maneuver and place the ball better,” McGough said.
Which means Hibbing’s front row must make adjustments to get around the blocks. If that means changing directions in midair, that’s how it has to be accomplished.
“We’re seeing more and more of that,” McGough said. “They’re learning how to swing line, how to swing cross court. It takes time, but they’re learning They still need to learn their timing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.