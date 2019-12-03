Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm girls hockey team struggled to put the puck in the net last weekend through two games in Grand Rapids.
The Bluejackets turned that around against International Falls, skating to a 10-1 victory at the Hibbing Memorial Arena Tuesday.
The Bluejackets opened the scoring early on in the game, and they also had contributions from all over their lineup.
Hibbing/Chisholm had seven skaters score goals, and 10different skaters recorded a point in the game.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke was happy to see the scoring spread around.
“The thing I liked the most about the points we put on the board is that we had seven different people scoring.” Hyduke said.
The scoring started just over a minute into the first when Emma Lundell scored with an assist from Elyssa Durie.
The Bluejackets continued to buzz the net, keeping Broncos’ goalie Macey Marcotte busy.
Ten minutes later, with the Bluejackets shorthanded, Julia Gherardi tickled the twine with an assist from Allie Bussey.
One advantage of jumping out to an early lead is that it allowed Hyduke to do some different things with his lineup.
“I mixed up the lines again a little bit,” Hyduke said. “I thought they all complimented each other well.”
The lines definitely found some chemistry during the game because there was at least one assist for all 10 Bluejacket goals.
“We had a lot of nice passes that lead to our goals,” Hyduke said.
Hibbing/Chisholm would score two more goals to finish off the first period.
The first came from Monroe Rewertz, with assists from Megan Bussey and Allie Bussey. The last goal in the period came off the stick of Allie Bussey, with assists going to Megan Bussey and Darian Carlson.
Marcotte continued to be tested by the Bluejackets, but she stood tall and ended the first period with 23 saves.
The Bluejackets broke through again in the second period with Emma Lundell scoring her second of the night. Megan Bussey added the assist.
Claire Rewertz was the fifth Hibbing/Chisholm skater to score when she got the puck past Marcotte at the 7:39 mark of the second. Gherardi and Aune Boben got the assists.
After that, the Bussey’s started buzzing by scoring the next three goals for Hibbing/Chisholm.
Megan Bussey scored with assists from Allie Bussey and Monroe Rewertz.
Allie Bussey got her second of the night assisted by Abigail Sullivan and Megan Bussey.
Megan Bussey ended the scoring in the second period when she scored her second goal of the game, with assists from Carlson and Allie Bussey giving the Bluejackets a 9-0 lead.
Going into the third period, Hyduke said he wanted to see his team continue to move the puck.
“I told the kids to work on some of the systems and cycling we’ve been working on, Hyduke said.
In the third period, the Bluejackets scored their final goal when Boben recorded her first varsity goal with assists from Claire Rewertz and Gherardi.
The Broncos added a goal midway through the third on the power play when Taytum Stone scored, with assists going to Teagan Friesen and Maria Vollum.
Hyduke said he was pleased with all three periods from his team.
“I thought their puck movement was good for three periods, they played a clean game and worked hard,” Hyduke said.
Hibbing/Chisholm’s next game will be Thursday when the Bluejackets host Cloquet starting at 7:30 p.m., in the memorial building.
IF 0 0 1 — 1
HC 4 5 1 — 10
First Period — 1. HC, Emma Lundell (Elyssa Durie), 1:11. 2. HC, Julia Gherardi (Allie Bussey), SH, 11:45. 3. HC, Monroe Rewertz (Megan Bussey, Allie Bussey), 14:47. 4 HC, Allie Bussey (Megan Bussey, Darian Carlson), 14:55.
Second Period — 5. HC, Emma Lundell (Megan Bussey), 1:24. 6. HC, Claire Rewertz (Gherardi, Aune Boben) 7:39. 7. HC, Megan Bussey (Allie Bussey, Monroe Rewertz), 10:58. 8. HC, Allie Bussey (Abigail Sullivan, Megan Bussey), 12:56. 9. HC, Megan Bussey (Carlson, Allie Bussey), 16:10.
Third Period — 10. HC, Boben (Claire Rewertz, Gherardi), 2:40. 11. IF, Taytum Stone (Teagan Friesen, Maria Vollum), pp, 11:57.
Penalties — International Falls 0-0, Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Saves — International Falls, Macey Marocotte 23-18-11— 52. Hibbing/Chisholm, Lily Hess 0-4-3—7
