HIBBING — Amongst the three other teams in the Section 7A Tournament, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team is 0-5-1, but four of those losses are by two goals or less.
Two of those losses came against Cloquet/Esko/Carlton by the scores 4-2 and 2-1.
If the Bluejackets want to advance into the 7A finals, they must find a way to beat the Lumberjacks, and Hibbing/Chisholm gets that chance today when they face Cloquet/Esko/Carlton in a 7A semifinal contest, beginning at 4 p.m., at St. Luke’s Arena in Proctor.
The majority of games between the Bluejackets and Lumberjacks have been one- or two-goal games, and Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke doesn’t expect that to change too much in this contest.
“We match up well,” Hyduke said. “We’re similar programs in our styles. I have the utmost respect for their coaching staff. We’ve worked a lot together over the years. I expect another close, hard-fought game.
“We need to do what we need to do in this game to keep it that way.”
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton is a tough defensive team, that takes advantage of its offensive opportunities.
The Bluejackets will have to go on the attack to penetrate that Lumberjack defense.
“It comes down to running our systems,” Hyduke said. “We’ve talked about what they do in practice. We’ve showed them what they’re going to do. We’ve played them, so we have an understanding of what they’re trying to accomplish.
“They have probably the top line in the section, so we know we have to shut down that Taylor Nelson line. They’re not just a one-line team. They play a lot of kids, and they all work hard.”
Defensively, Hyduke said his team must keep Cloquet/Esko/Carlton on the perimeter.
“We can’t let them free wheel and cycle,” he said. “We need to shut down their cycling. Offensively, we need to attack their defensemen, and when we have a chance to go to the net, we go hard, and not pass up any shots.”
How will Hibbing/Chisholm attempt to slow down that Lumberjack cycle?
“You have to play inside the body,” Hyduke said. “You have to take away their time-and-space. Gapping is important. As soon as you don’t have room to free wheel, you can’t free wheel.
“You have to play it close to the vest, next to their body, pinned against the boards when that opportunity is there. That’s how you shut their cycling down.”
As far as experience goes, most of these Bluejacket players have been this far into the playoffs, so it won’t be a new experience for them.
“We have a team that’s experienced,” Hyduke said. “This team has been in the finals before, and some of them have been to a state tournament. The kids know what’s on the line. They also know that it takes a team to be successful.
“It’s not going to take an individual effort, but there are times for that to occur. We need to work as a unit when we’re on the ice. Everybody has to do their job, and count on their teammates to do their jobs, too.”
That, according to Hyduke, is their mental preparation for the game.
“There’s no doubt our team knows how to play the game,” he said. “We’ve done that in many games this year. This is the first time in a long time where we’ve been 100-percent healthy with everybody on the roster.
“It’s nice to have the flexibility of having so many players to rotate into the game. We’ve been playing three lines, working hard, and that’s helped us wear other teams down. We’ll continue with what we’re doing and make adjustments during the game, if we need to.”
While Cloquet/Esko/Carlton won an easy 3-0 game over International Falls in the quarterfinals, Hibbing/Chisholm had to battle for a 3-2 triple-overtime win over Moose Lake Area.
The Bluejackets will be battle-tested coming into this game.
“The four-five match up is usually the toughest match up in any quarterfinal,” Hyduke said. “We’ve been in those before. Not that you want to be in that situation, but it was a nice situation because if you come out on top, it gives you some experience in close games.
“Hopefully, you carry that into your semis and finals, because those are close games, too. They learned to stay focused. We didn’t get away from what we did best. We got stronger as the game went on.”
The Bluejackets did win a 1-0 four-overtime game against the Lumberjacks a few years ago, so they’ve been in the meat grinder.
“It’s nothing new to experience an overtime or a close game with them,” Hyduke said.
