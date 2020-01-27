Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team only has two more games before playoffs, and one of them is important.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be taking on Section 7A foe Moose Lake-Willow River today, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Hibbing Memorial Arena, and playoff seeded is on the line.
If Hibbing/Chisholm wants a first-round home game, then it has to come away with a victory over the Rebels, but the biggest things Bluejacket coach Pete Hyduke wants to see is his team gaining some consistency.
“You strive for that in every game,” Hyduke said. “This is an important game. It will have implications for seeding. If they want to have a home-playoff game, this is an important one to win.
“It’s also our senior night, so it would be a nice way to honor our seniors with a nice win.”
The first time the two teams met it was a 6-5 overtime win for Hibbing/Chisholm.
“It was a wide-open game,” Hyduke said. “It’s not the type of game we want to get into with any team. We generally want to play better defensively. That will be our focus today, play a better defensive game and still have offense.”
The defense has been a work in progress.
“A couple of things we try to improve is our forecheck, so that we get more offense out of it, but yet, not sacrifice defense by running a different type of system,” Hyduke said. “Defensively, it’s a matter of our 1-man.
“We need to make sure that we play the body and stay close to the vest when we’re playing anybody. We want to take away time and space. If you do that, you limit a lot of opportunities that an offensive team is trying to get.”
Hyduke doesn’t think Moose Lake-Willow River is a run-and-gun team, but he said it was the things his team did that allowed the Rebels to put up five goals on his team.
“In that game, it was more what we did to ourselves rather than what they did to us,” Hyduke said. “We needed to clean those things up. It’s a process that occurs the whole year.
“You’re hoping that you improve from game-to-game. We just finished playing some good teams. With two games left, it’s important that you lock those systems down, and you start playing at your best.”
With crunch time fast approaching, Hyduke said his team has shown improvement, but there’s still some room to get better.
“You’re never where you want to be,” he said. “You’re always striving for improvement. You never want to be satisfied with where you’re at. We’re hoping that that continues. We should be close to full strength in this game, so that should help us a little bit.
“We’ll see how they respond to what we’ve been trying to preach to them and working on them in practice with.”
