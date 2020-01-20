Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — If the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team wants to be successful, it can’t cut corners.
The Bluejackets must be spot on with everything they do, and playing hard is one of those responsibilities.
That will be put to the test today when Hibbing/Chisholm travels to Hermantown to take on the Hawks in a 7:30 p.m., contest.
There are no shortcuts when it comes to playing high-school hockey, and the Bluejackets have to keep pounding that into their memory banks everytime they hit the ice.
“You can’t play hockey if you’re cutting corners,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Justin Tomberlin said. “It doesn’t work out.”
Hibbing/Chisholm has to go into this game with a chip on its shoulder.
“I’ll be looking at who competes, and I’ll see who has some toughness,” Tomberlin said. “We have to go into the corners. We have to block shots. We have to figure out a way to communicate effectively. Hockey is a simple game but not easy. That’s true.
“That’s why you can’t cut corners. You have to manage the puck effectively. You have to pay great attention to detail, especially in your defensive zone. If you cut those corners, you become an easy team to play against. That’s the way hockey is.”
Things, like success, can’t be taken for granted.
“You may start getting some success and it’s almost human nature to think, ‘Well, I can cut some corners now.’” Tomberlin said. “Hockey will teach you a lesson every time. This is the one sport where there’s not short cuts.
“We preach it all of the time to them. We’ll do that until they get it.”
It’ll be extremely important for Hibbing/Chisholm to compete at the same level as Hermantown, win or lose.
“We have to show some toughness,” Tomberlin said. “We need a fire in our belly. Hockey is a passionate sport. You have to have that fire burning. We need intensity. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.
“We’re going out there with the expectation that we’re going to stick around. We want to start the third period in the game. We may need some good fortune, and compete hard. We have to stay 100-percent focused all of the time. If you lose it for a second, they will make you pay for it.”
