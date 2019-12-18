HERMANTOWN — The one thing Hibbing High School wrestling coach Ray Pierce didn’t want to see was a letdown.
After a good showing at the Barnesville Invite, Pierce wanted his team to take another step forward against Proctor/Hermantown, and the Bluejackets did that, winning 57-24 Tuesday.
“After having a good showing in Barnesville, my biggest concern was going backward and resting on our laurels,” Pierce said. “If we didn’t come into this focused, things could have turned south despite the forfeits.
“I was looking at this as a trap match, knowing there were three or four toss-up matches. We won those, and stayed on the track we got on last Saturday. I was happy with our performance.”
The Rails’ Gavin Tabbert would pin Sam Klasko at 106, but Ethan Roy gained a forfeit win at 113. Robert Laasko would pin Gabe Martin at 120, but Preston Thronson got a forfeit win at 126 to make the score 12-12.
Zach McPhee would pin Hunter Sayre at 132, then Hudson Mann pulled out a sudden-death victory over Gabe Castleman at 138.
Bryson Larrabee would win by forfeit to give Hibbing a 21-18 lead, then David Platt pinned Alex McPhee at 152 to make it 27-18.
Henry Ringdahl would pin Owen Hendrickson at 160, but Thomas Hagen pinned Owen Mooeres at 170 to make it 33-24.
Jagger Greenwood, Ian Larrabee, Langston Nash and Chris Tureson all won by forfeit to end the meet.
“I commend Coach McPhee’s team and program,” Pierce said. “This was the first varsity wrestling match in Hermantown, and they are promoting wrestling in Duluth. Proctor/Hermantown always puts out tough kids.
“You’re never safe against them until it’s over. My hat goes off to all of the hard work he and his team have done.”
